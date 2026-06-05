Limerick players drove goal emphasis, says Kiely

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely credits the players for the team's increased focus on goals this season, while highlighting the importance of data and psychology ahead of the Munster final against Cork.

John Kiely , the manager of the Limerick senior hurling team, has revealed that the players themselves drove the increased emphasis on goal-scoring that has characterised their 2025 campaign.

While he acknowledges the team is data-driven, the shift towards seeking goals more aggressively emerged from within the squad. Limerick have netted 10 goals in their four championship games so far, double the rate they managed during the round-robin stage of last year's Munster championship. That tally includes a memorable hat-trick from Gearóid Hegarty against Clare and crucial strikes in tight encounters with Tipperary and Waterford.

The Treaty's 2024 season ended abruptly with a shock quarter-final defeat to Dublin, where two goals in 35 seconds from the Metropolitans proved decisive. However, Kiely insists that painful memory did not directly influence their tactical evolution.

'Nothing that happened last year really fed into it,' he explained. 'Every year there is a different point of emphasis. As I often say, there is a new soundtrack to every year. This year, it happened to be something that the players wanted to go after.

They are enjoying that. It does not always come off, but at least the intent is there. There are three points for the goal, only one for the points. We might as well try and go after a couple of them if we get the opportunity.

' Kiely is renowned for his reliance on statistical analysis during games. He described how data feeds into his decision-making process, particularly at half-time.

'We are a data-driven team, there is no doubt about that,' he said. 'We have great regard for the numbers. The numbers are the numbers. If you ignore the numbers, you run the risk of making a mistake.

We have to trust the numbers. We know from experience what they should be.

Then you have your own experience to layer on top of that to get the decision right. There is no doubt you are listening to the analysis unfolding as the game is going on, in terms of what the data feedback is like.

We get a read at half-time as to where we are at, where the opposition are at, what are the metrics we have been going after, where are they at for us in particular, because we can control that at least. It has to be very quick, though, because you only have that 15-minute window. Those 15 minutes go like Billy-o, unfortunately. You have to get it right.

We have good practices and routines around what we do there. The players need to trust the numbers as well. That is the other side of it. It is all very well us doing it and looking at it and knowing it, but the player needs to trust that the numbers are right.

The player needs to understand that I just have not been doing it, or it is not my day today, and somebody else needs the chance to go at it.

' Kiely outlined his philosophy of building a successful team around four pillars: coaching, physical preparation, psychology, and environment. This year, they have welcomed back Caroline Currid to lead the psychological pillar. Currid, a native of Sligo, was involved in each of Limerick's five All-Ireland triumphs between 2018 and 2023, but stepped away for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Her return has been warmly received.

'It is never what you imagine it to be. It can be quite straightforward, practical, simple stuff,' Kiely said.

'She knows the group very, very well. There are a lot of new lads now in the last two years when she was not there. She is really enjoying getting to know all those new guys that she never knew before. Obviously, she has a tremendous relationship with the players that have worked with her in the past and there is great trust there.

There is a great understanding and only good things can come from that.

' The environment within the squad is deliberately kept relaxed, with dressing room tunes and a weekly ice cream van visit after Friday training. Yet Kiely also describes himself humorously as the 'chief of the fun police'. As Limerick prepare to face Cork in the Munster final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Kiely is relishing the challenge.

'They have beaten us in the championship, beaten us in the Munster final last year. They have had the upper hand on us just the last while. So we are going to have to try and dig deep and find something more in ourselves. We have given ourselves opportunities, we just have not taken them.

That is the key piece. We have another opportunity now. If we keep giving ourselves opportunities, eventually we are going to take them.

' The match promises to be a fascinating encounter between two of hurling's powerhouses, with Limerick seeking to reclaim the provincial crown and inflict a rare defeat on their hosts. Kiely praised the venue and the anticipated atmosphere, calling it a 'spectacular pitch' and a 'phenomenal atmosphere'. He knows that his side will need to improve significantly from their recent displays to overcome a Cork team that has had the better of them in recent meetings.

The Treaty manager's faith in data and player-driven initiatives will be put to the test on Sunday as they aim to write a new chapter in their storied rivalry





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Limerick Hurling John Kiely Munster Final Data-Driven Goal-Scoring

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