Limerick's Cian Lynch on the team's transition and the value of a fight in the campaign

Limerick's Cian Lynch talks about the team's transition, legacy, and the value of a fight in the campaign. The team is still standing, but this version is subtly different. Declan Hannon is gone, and so are some familiar certainties. The aura of inevitability has softened.

Limerick 's Cian Lynch on the team's transition, legacy, and the value of a fight in the campaign. The team is still standing, but this version is subtly different.

Declan Hannon is gone, and so are some familiar certainties. The aura of inevitability has softened. Cork topped the Munster round robin this year, and Tipperary pushed them hard. Waterford emptied themselves against them.

This campaign already feels more valuable to Lynch than some of the others because there is a fight in it again. The team is trying to do the same thing: go to training, work hard, push each other, drive things on together, support each other. They all know the Munster championship is never an easy road, no matter what team you are. The last day, Tipp put up a massive fight.

The week before against Waterford, massive fight as well. Cork in the first round, a great team, they topped Munster. So there's nothing ever easy. The edge of vulnerability has humanised Limerick again.

During the years when they steamrolled through the sport, it became easy to forget the work behind it all. Easy to mistake composure for comfort. But Lynch's answers reveal something else entirely: an appreciation that all of this is fleeting. When asked what fills his mind during those quiet times, he does not mention medals or speeches or iconic performances.

Instead, he talks about home. He says enjoying the sport he grew up loving, watching, loving to play, and seeing the enjoyment it brings to the family, to supporters, to Limerick people. Limerick city is a great place, Limerick county is a great place, and being able to be a positive topic of conversation in Limerick is great. For all the brilliance of Lynch the hurler, it has always been Lynch the person that teammates talk about first.

The absence of ego. A trait he clearly absorbed from Hannon, the captain who helped shape an era. Lynch says Hannon is a great fella, a great leader for this group, and what he's done for hurling and Limerick as well is huge. But all of us would still be in contact with Declan.

We'd always catch up for an old coffee, and he's a friend to all of us as well. He's supporting us there now, he's in the stands, roaring us on. Lynch smiles when Hannon's influence is mentioned. You sense the current captain still views himself as a caretaker of standards established long before he inherited the armband.

He thinks they all learned from Declan. His humility is something they take great from Declan himself, the way he holds himself, the way he carried himself down through the years. But they just as a group drive on together, and run behind each other, and that's what it's all about. That phrase probably explains this Limerick team better than any tactical breakdown ever could.

Because for all the talk of systems and strength and depth, their greatness was built on trust. Now they are trying to build it again, with new players, new energy and new doubts circling outside the camp. He understands something athletes eventually all learn: these days do not last forever. And when you know that, you stop counting finals as guarantees. You start treating them as gifts





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