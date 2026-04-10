Limerick Woman's Life Support Decision Delayed Pending Final Test Results

Scarlett Faulkner, a Limerick woman, remains in a coma following an alleged attack near Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. The decision to remove life support has been postponed awaiting the results of a crucial medical test. Family members are sharing updates and requesting prayers. Simultaneously, fuel protests continue, and there are updates on the Masters 2026.

A Limerick woman, Scarlett Faulkner, remains in an induced coma at Cork University Hospital ( CUH ) following an alleged attack three weeks ago near Birdhill , County Tipperary . The decision regarding the removal of life support has been delayed pending the results of a crucial final assessment of her condition. Family members have been actively sharing updates on social media, expressing the gravity of the situation and requesting continued prayers for her recovery.

The family had previously prepared for the end of life support, according to an update, requesting assistance with funeral arrangements. The community has shown great support, as they await the outcome of the final test.\Scarlett Faulkner was placed in an induced coma to address brain swelling resulting from the alleged attack. As doctors attempted to bring her out of the coma, there were no observable signs of improvement. Joanne Duffy, the partner of Scarlett's brother Thomas Faulkner, has kept the public informed through social media posts. The family had been seeking help from the public in planning funeral arrangements, including “big love-hearts”, “red carpets”, “a lilac casket,” and a horse-drawn coach. A 40-year-old woman has been charged with endangerment, violent disorder, and burglary in connection with the incident, and has appeared at the Tipperary District Court. The legal process is ongoing while the medical team awaits the results of the definitive test to determine the next steps.\As of the latest update, the medical team at CUH cannot legally discontinue life support until the results of the final test, which is being conducted in England, are available. The results are expected to be available between Sunday and Monday. The family continues to seek prayers and hope for a miracle, but they are also preparing for the most difficult outcome. Joanne Duffy has expressed the family's gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers. The incident has drawn significant attention, and the community has rallied to support the family. Alongside this, there have been fuel protests taking place, which the news reports. These protests are taking place in several areas, with protesters continuing blockades despite claims that they have secured a meeting. Updates on the Masters 2026 are also taking place, showing the course of the tournament





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Limerick Birdhill Tipperary Coma Life Support Assault CUH Family Fuel Protests Masters 2026

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