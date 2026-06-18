Linda Kelly appointed head of Ireland's secondary teachers' union, succeeding Kieran Christie

Fórsa names Linda Kelly, current national secretary for health and social care professionals, as the new leader of the union representing over 20,000 secondary teachers, effective September. The move follows Kieran Christie's term marked by membership growth and increased female representation.

Linda Kelly has been appointed to replace Kieran Christie as the head of the union that represents over 20,000 secondary school teachers in Ireland. Kelly, who will assume the role at the end of September, currently serves as the national secretary for health and social care professionals, pharmacy and statutory regulation within Fórsa , the country's largest public‑sector union.

She joined Fórsa in 2012 as an organiser in the education department, progressed to co‑lead the health division that now counts more than 30,000 members, and has been a prominent figure in several high‑profile industrial actions. Most recently she played a key part in coordinating the strike by perfusionists at the Mater Hospital and four other acute hospitals, an episode that highlighted her ability to mobilise staff and negotiate with government bodies.

Christie, whose tenure as head of the teachers' branch was marked by a long history of activism within the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (ASTI), will step down after a period of steady growth for the union. At the close of 2024 the organisation counted 20,212 members, up from 18,872 the previous year, and two‑thirds of its rank and file are women.

The surge reflects broader recruitment trends across public‑sector unions, particularly in education, health and local administration, as workers seek stronger collective representation in a climate of fiscal restraint and policy change. Under Christie's leadership the union reinforced its commitment to professional development, safeguarding teacher welfare, and lobbying for better pay and working conditions.

Kelly's upcoming departure from her current post at Fórsa is scheduled for the next few weeks, allowing her to focus fully on the new responsibilities that come with leading the secondary teachers' branch. Observers expect her experience in both the education and health sectors to bring a more integrated approach to workplace issues, especially as schools contend with lingering pandemic‑related challenges, staffing shortages, and the need for modernised curricula.

Her appointment also signals a continuation of Fórsa's strategy to place leaders with cross‑sector expertise at the helm of its major divisions, reinforcing solidarity among the union's diverse membership. The transition will be watched closely by education policymakers, as the union is poised to play a decisive role in upcoming negotiations over salary scales, class sizes, and the implementation of new digital learning tools across Irish secondary schools





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Linda Kelly Kieran Christie Fórsa Secondary Teachers Union Irish Education Public Sector Unions Teacher Recruitment Industrial Action

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