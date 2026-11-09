Lionel Messi Selected to FIFPRO Men's World XI for Record 18th Time

Lionel Messi makes a record-extending 18th appearance in the FIFPRO Men's World XI, while Harry Kane is notably omitted. See the full team lists and details here.

Lionel Messi returned to the FIFPRO Men's World XI on Monday, securing a record-extending 18th selection in the prestigious list. The Argentine superstar, who recently helped Argentina reach the World Cup final and continues his club career with Inter Miami, was named in the team for the first time since 2023. This selection highlights his enduring status among peers despite his current move to Major League Soccer. Professional players from 73 countries participated in choosing the squad, reaffirming Messi's elite standing in the football world.

Record-Breaking Selection For Lionel Messi

The 39-year-old forward was chosen to lead a striking trio that includes Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. Messi's inclusion marks a significant milestone in his career, extending his previous record for most World XI appearances. His selection comes after a period where he had been absent from the 2024 roster, signaling a resurgence in recognition by fellow professionals. The forward line represents a mix of experienced veterans and rising talents, with Messi anchoring the group with his legendary status. This year's team reflects a shift toward acknowledging active contributions from players in various global leagues.

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Harry Kane Omitted From 2026 Squad

Harry Kane's absence from the 2026 FIFPRO Men's World XI was a major surprise given his prolific 2025-26 season. The English striker helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title and captained England to the World Cup semi-finals. Despite these significant achievements, Kane was not selected by the voting players, marking a notable deviation from expectations. His omission contrasts sharply with the consistent recognition of other top-tier forwards. The decision has sparked discussion regarding the criteria used for selecting the ultimate eleven players. Kane's exclusion suggests that peer voting may prioritize different metrics or recent form over seasonal titles alone. This result highlights the subjective nature of such prestigious awards.

Lamine Yamal Breaks Youth Age Record

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal became the first player to earn two World XI selections before turning 20 years old. The 19-year-old joined last year's team, demonstrating a rapid ascent to the highest levels of international football. His inclusion alongside seasoned internationals like Rodri and David Raya underscores his exceptional talent. Yamal represents the new generation of Spanish football stars who have dominated recent tournaments. His selection reflects a broader trend of younger players being recognized for their immediate impact on the global stage. Other Spain World Cup winners, including Rodri, Pau Cubarsi, and David Raya, also secured spots in the squad. These players have formed the backbone of Spain's successful recent campaigns, earning consistent praise from peers.

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Lucy Bronze Leads Women's World XI

England and Chelsea right-back Lucy Bronze became the first woman to earn nine selections to the FIFPRO Women's World XI. Her achievement sets a new benchmark in women's football recognition and longevity. The team was chosen by professional players from 64 countries, highlighting the global reach of the women's game. Zambia striker Barbra Banda was the only player from outside England and Spain included in the forward line. This geographic distribution emphasizes the dominance of Spanish and English clubs and players in the current landscape. The selection reflects the high level of competition and talent available in women's football today.

Ballon d'Or Winners Dominate Women's List

Spain midfielders Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas are the only players to have won the Ballon d'Or Feminin three times. Putellas claimed her third award in October, solidifying her status as one of the greatest players in history. Both athletes were included in the 2026 FIFPRO Women's World XI, recognizing their sustained excellence. Hannah Hampton of Chelsea was named goalkeeper, while defenders Alex Greenwood, Mapi Leon, and Irene Paredes formed the back line. Midfielder Ella Toone and forwards Claudia Pina and Alessia Russo completed the squad. The prevalence of Barcelona and Chelsea players illustrates the club's significant influence on the national teams represented. These selections provide a clear snapshot of the current hierarchy in women's football. The dominance of specific clubs and nationalities in both lists suggests a centralization of top talent. FIFPRO's voting process continues to reflect the opinions of the playing community rather than media or administrative bodies. This peer-driven approach adds a layer of authenticity to the annual recognitions. The 2026 teams showcase a blend of established legends and emerging stars. The omission of high-profile players like Kane demonstrates the competitive nature of these awards. Football fans and analysts will closely watch how these selections influence future transfer markets and team dynamics. The legacy of players like Messi and Bronze will likely inspire the next generation of athletes. Their record-breaking achievements serve as benchmarks for future stars to aspire to. The full 2026 FIFPRO Men's World XI list includes Jude Bellingham, Vitinha, and Achraf Hakimi among the midfielders and defenders. The Women's XI features a strong representation from the English and Spanish leagues. These detailed selections provide a comprehensive view of the global football landscape. The event reaffirms the importance of peer recognition in determining elite status. Fans around the world can now celebrate their favorite players' contributions to the sport. The announcements have generated significant media coverage and social media engagement. The impact of these selections extends beyond individual accolades to team morale and club prestige. The 2026 lists will be studied for trends in player performance and recognition. The ongoing success of these players ensures that the debate over their greatness will continue for years to come.