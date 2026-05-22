Lisa McHugh Returns to Stage After Health Challenges

Singer Lisa McHugh is back on stage after battling sepsis and being diagnosed with FND. She is sharing photos of herself enjoying the sunshine and receiving well wishes from fans.

Singer Lisa McHugh has been sharing photos of herself enjoying the sunshine after returning to the stage following a period of health challenges. She recently battled sepsis and was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder ( FND ) months prior.

Thankfully, she is recovering well and has been sharing her joy with fans on Instagram. In the photos, she is seen on a sunny balcony, reading a book on a sandy beach, and on a plane. Fans and followers have been showering her with praise and support for her return to the stage. Lisa previously opened up about her FND diagnosis, which left her in severe pain and forced her to relearn how to walk.

She described the experience as a difficult time for her and her family, but emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. Lisa also shared details about a sudden and drastic change in her life last year, including the loss of leg power and a severe flare-up of trigeminal neuralgia.





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Lisa Mchugh Singer Sepsis FND Functional Neurological Disorder Stage Recovery Instagram Sunshine

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