Literary Landscape: Poetry Festival, Joyce Studies, and New Book Launches

A wrap-up of literary events including the Strokestown International Poetry Festival 2026, UCD's new James Joyce professor, and upcoming book launches, as well as a preview of upcoming reviews in The Irish Times.

The Strokestown International Poetry Festival 2026 is gearing up for another year, promising a rich tapestry of poetic voices and literary events. The festival, a longstanding tradition in Ireland's cultural calendar, will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday, May 1st to Sunday, May 3rd, at the picturesque Strokestown Park House in County Roscommon. This year marks the fifth under the direction of Joe Woods.

The program is set to be vibrant and inclusive, showcasing a diverse mix of local, national, and international poets. Attendees can look forward to a range of activities, including bilingual readings, book launches, film screenings, interactive workshops, and a lively open-mic and music night. In addition to the scheduled events, the highly anticipated Strokestown International Poetry Competition winner will be announced during the festival. The shortlist includes Amy Barry, Marian Brannigan, Catherine Ann Cullen, Conor McAnally and Tom Noone. More than thirty poets will grace the stage over the weekend, with further guest appearances still to be confirmed. The festival will also host on-site Salmon Bookshop, which will make books by all participating authors from more than fifteen publishers available throughout the event. \Festival highlights are abundant. Among them is a gala reading celebrating Salmon Poetry’s 45th anniversary, featuring five of Salmon’s published poets: Rachael Hegarty, Joan McBreen, Jessamine O’Connor, Nessa O’Mahony, and Adam Wyeth. There will be a workshop and reading by Sheffield poet Helen Mort, the launch of the 100th and final issue of Cyphers, the influential literary journal published since 1975, and the Joan McBreen keynote address, delivered this year by Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, who will be speaking about the nuances of poetry readers. The festival continues its mission of celebrating poetry in a welcoming atmosphere, providing a space where established and emerging writers can connect with readers from Ireland and beyond. Further information about the festival and weekend tickets, which offer excellent value at €50, are currently available online. Furthermore, in The Irish Times, there will be an interview with Emma Donoghue discussing her career; a Q&A with Mary O’Donnell regarding her new novel, Sweep the Cobwebs off the Sky; and an obituary of the late poet, Gabriel Rosenstock. Various book reviews are also scheduled, including reviews of Jonathan Schneer's Nine Days in May, Geoff Andrews' Radicals: The Working Classes and the Making of Modern Britain, Tony Clayton-Lea on new music books, Claire Hennessy on the best new YA releases, Kevin Power on John Lanchester’s Look What You Made Me Do, Tom Clonan on Lawrence Freedman’s On Strategists and Strategy: Collected Essays 2014-2024, Edel Coffey on Susannah Dickey’s Into the Wreck, Maya Kulukundis on Kate Zambreno’s Animal Stories, Adrienne Murphy on Ailbhe Malone's Banshee: Mythological Irish Women Retold, Julia Kelly on Mary Lavin’s An Arrow in Flight, Lucy Sweeney Byrne on Louise Erdrich's Python’s Kiss, and Nicholas Allen on Jan Carson’s Few and Far Between.\In related news, UCD has appointed Dr. Katherine Ebury as its new professor of James Joyce studies. She succeeds Anne Fogarty, who retired over a year ago. Dr. Ebury, who is a British academic and currently based at the University of Sheffield, is the author of Modernism and Cosmology: Absurd Lights, and Modern Literature and the Death Penalty, 1890 to 1950. She was a member of a committee that decided to bar Fritz Senn from the 2024 Glasgow Joyce Symposium due to alleged sexual harassment. This controversy is expected to be revisited at the upcoming Joyce symposium in Krakow in June. In other book-related news, Sagging Meniscus Press will launch The Coast of Everything, the new novel by Irish writer Guillermo Stitch, on Wednesday, June 17th, at 6 pm, in Hodges Figgis, Dublin. The author will be joined by June Caldwell and Joycean essayist David Collard to discuss the novel. The novel has received high praise, with Rónán Hession calling it “an immense achievement”, Nuala O’Connor describing it as “a timeless, extraordinary work,” and Collard deeming it “structurally every bit as innovative and impressive as Ulysses. Stunning . . . absolutely stunning.” Furthermore, The Seamus Heaney HomePlace has announced its latest cultural program. The upcoming events will commemorate the 60th anniversary of Death of a Naturalist. The events will provide an immersive experience, allowing participants to explore the landscapes and rhythms that inspired Seamus Heaney's work. A partnership with RSPB NI will also be undertaken to celebrate the natural world through writing in nature workshops, watercolour sessions inspired by The Long Point and the Lough Beg Nature Reserve, and the evocative Dawn Chorus at Lough Beg. The cultural program will also feature musician, songwriter and storyteller John Spillane in concert, and a thought-provoking discussion about humanity’s relationship with nature.





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Poetry Literature Festival Book Launch James Joyce

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aintree Festival: Preview and Top Tips for Key RacesExpert analysis and tips for the upcoming Aintree Festival, focusing on key races and top contenders including Maestro Conti, Lulamba, Spillanes Tower, Its On The Line, Brighterdaysahead and Highlands Legacy.

Read more »

Rachael Blackmore Honored as Grand National Legend at AintreeRachael Blackmore receives the prestigious Grand National Legend award at Aintree, following her pregnancy announcement and recent marriage. The award recognizes her groundbreaking achievements in horse racing, including being the first woman to win the Grand National. The ceremony took place at the opening day of the Aintree festival, with Blackmore's Bar being renamed and converted into an alcohol-free venue.

Read more »

Aintree Festival round-up: Big wins for Brighterdaysahead and Koktail DivinCheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Jango Baie won the Aintree Bowl.

Read more »

Na Hong-jin's Sci-Fi Film to Premiere at Cannes 2026South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin's new sci-fi movie, shrouded in mystery since its 2023 filming, will premiere in the main competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The film's synopsis hints at a desperate fight for survival in a remote harbor town. The text also mentions the upcoming Irish drama Aisha and the film The 13th Warrior.

Read more »

Celebration of Life: Tributes Paid to Poet and Translator Gabriel RosenstockA bilingual funeral Mass celebrated the life of poet and translator Gabriel Rosenstock, highlighting his passion for languages, cultures, and poetry. His son, Tristan, described him as a 'bumble bee' constantly exploring and cross-pollinating ideas, with his influence extending internationally. The service featured readings of his poetry and tributes to his love of family and travel.

Read more »

Poetry, Politics, and Sporting Glory: A Tapestry of Current AffairsThis news report delves into a multifaceted overview of current affairs, from the literary world and sporting achievements to significant political and economic challenges. It features a new poem, highlights the Strokestown Poetry Prize shortlist, and reviews Tana French's latest crime novel. The report further details the ongoing fuel protests and the associated financial and legal implications, contrasting these developments with the triumph of a manned moon mission and Rory McIlroy's outstanding performance at the Masters tournament.

Read more »