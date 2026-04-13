Littlejohn Out, O'Sullivan Returns as Ireland Faces Poland in Crucial World Cup Qualifier

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn is sidelined for the World Cup qualifier against Poland due to an Achilles issue, but Denise O'Sullivan is back. Coach Carla Ward aims for points in every remaining game.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Poland in Gdańsk. The Crystal Palace player, aged 35, will be unavailable due to a recurrence of a long-term Achilles issue. However, head coach Carla Ward anticipates her return for the second match of this critical double-header, set to take place at Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Aside from Littlejohn's absence, Ward confirmed a fully fit squad, with captain Katie McCabe ready to play despite a hand injury. Assistant coach Gary Cronin had previously alleviated concerns last week after the Arsenal star was seen training with significant strapping on her left hand. It is understood that McCabe sustained torn ligaments in Ireland’s opening 2-1 defeat to France and has been managing the injury since. Denise O’Sullivan rejoins the team after a knee injury sidelined her from the subsequent 2-1 loss against Netherlands. The Liverpool midfielder participated alongside Ward in the pre-match press conference held earlier today.

Carla Ward, quoted by RTÉ, stated, “Ruesha will be out tomorrow but available for the second game. It's just a flare-up in the Achilles. She’ll be back for the next game.” Littlejohn, who has earned 93 caps for her country, did not feature in Ireland's initial qualifying window. In her absence, Megan Connolly and Marissa Sheva partnered with O’Sullivan in midfield, with Lucy Quinn later preferred in the lineup. Other midfield options available to Ward include Jess Ziu, Tyler Toland, and Aoibheann Clancy, with Anna Patten also capable of playing in a defensive midfield role.

The Republic of Ireland and Poland are directly competing for third place in their group, aiming to secure a more favorable play-off route to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. Poland, currently ranked 24th in the world, positioned three places above the Republic of Ireland, holds a slight advantage following their 2-2 draw with the Netherlands. Ward emphasized the strength of Poland, stressing, “You can’t underestimate Poland. They’re a top side with world-class players, similar to France and Netherlands. So it’ll be the same approach as it would be if we were playing France and Netherlands. We want to try and get points from every single game.”

Ward further highlighted the team's ambition, adding, “They’re a hungry group. They want to continue to impress. I don’t want to put all the emphasis on one individual game. We’ve got four games left. All four games, we want to get points from them.” In the meantime, Denise O’Sullivan expressed her readiness for the crucial double-header, which begins at the Gdańsk Stadium, with a capacity of 41,620. This is the same venue where Ireland experienced a 4-0 defeat to Spain during the Euro 2012 tournament. O’Sullivan, who is set to earn her 130th cap, shared her thoughts: “I went back to Liverpool, been in great hands there, so I’m feeling strong, feeling ready to go this weekend and really excited for the game tomorrow. I was really proud of the girls in the Netherlands. Obviously, sitting in the stands was really hard. I absolutely love playing for my country, so I missed it. They were excellent in that game, a great performance, but the next step for us now is turning those good performances into points.”

The match against Poland presents a significant opportunity for the Republic of Ireland to strengthen their position in the World Cup qualifying campaign and improve their chances of securing a spot in the upcoming tournament. The team's focus will be on executing their game plan effectively and capitalizing on opportunities to score and secure valuable points against a formidable Polish team.





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Republic Of Ireland Poland Women's World Cup Qualifying Ruesha Littlejohn Denise O'sullivan Katie Mccabe Carla Ward Football

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