LIV Golf Bankruptcy Collapse: BC Partners Withdraws Amid Player Exodus

BC Partners withdraws from LIV Golf bankruptcy restructuring as star players exit. The Saudi-backed tour faces asset liquidation in New Jersey court.

The ambitious effort by the rebel LIV Golf circuit to reorganize and relaunch its operations has completely unraveled after major investor BC Partners withdrew its financial support on Wednesday. This decisive move marks the end of a high-stakes attempt to stabilize the bankrupt league following massive losses and internal discord among its roster of professional athletes.

Investor Withdrawal Triggers Liquidation

Private capital firm BC Partners made the final decision to walk away from the deal after failing to secure binding commitments from several marquee golfers to continue their participation in the revamped league structure. Reports from the Financial Times and The Athletic confirm that this lack of player allegiance was the primary catalyst for the investor's exit, leaving the tour without the necessary capital to proceed with its planned 'LIV 2.0' model.

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The once dominant, Saudi-funded golf entity is now expected to have its remaining assets liquidated rather than restructured. Officials are scheduled to appear at a bankruptcy court hearing in Trenton, New Jersey, on Thursday to discuss outstanding contracts, leases, and asset distributions. It remains unclear if the ultimate fate of the brand will be finalized during this specific proceeding.

Star Players Reject Restructuring Plan

A significant portion of the failure stems from the public withdrawal of key figures such as Spain's Jon Rahm and Sergio García, who announced their departure from the new version of the tour in recent weeks. Several other players were reportedly undecided, while Bryson DeChambeau, arguably the breakaway circuit's most recognizable name, did not publicly commit to returning despite previously backing the initiative.

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The complication was exacerbated when the DP World Tour reversed its policy allowing dual participation, forcing players like Rahm to choose sides. This strategic shift by European golf leadership effectively eliminated the possibility of a hybrid schedule that might have retained top talent while maintaining competitive integrity across both tours.

Rival Tours Criticize Aggressive Tactics

DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings stated his duty to protect the organization against an entity that spent over $7bn with aims to destroy competitors. Rory McIlroy, a prominent critic, supported this stance and argued that LIV had set out to eradicate rivals through unsustainable spending. He noted the irony of current reconciliation talks compared to earlier aggressive rhetoric about destroying European golf.

McIlroy believes men's golf needs a reset to balance player leverage with organizational health. He acknowledged that while players earned more money due to the competition, the overall ecosystem requires stability. Older legends like Jack Nicklaus would have welcomed the increased earnings, but the current environment demands a return to sustainable practices.

Massive Liabilities and Creditor Claims

Bankruptcy documents reveal that LIV owes between $500m and $1bn in estimated liabilities to at least 1,000 creditors. This includes substantial unsecured claims from star players, with Rahm, DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson holding claims totaling more than $5m each against the tour.

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Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had poured an estimated $5bn into the tour since 2022 before abruptly pulling the plug earlier this year. The formal filing for bankruptcy protection occurred in September, with officials originally vowing to relaunch next season with reduced prize money and equity stakes. However, the collapse of the BC Partners deal signals the end of that vision.