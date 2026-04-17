LIV Golf CEO Acknowledges Tight Finances, Signals Structural Overhaul and Fundraising

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil addresses the league's financial state, admitting it's 'managed very tightly' and confirming impending structural changes that may require additional funding, while emphatically denying any possibility of the league folding. He downplays recent reports of reduced Saudi investment, framing the current situation as business as usual and highlighting the league's global appeal and sponsorship successes.

Scott O’Neil , the chief executive of the upstart golf league, has publicly acknowledged that LIV Golf’s financial management is extremely disciplined, characterized as ‘managed very tightly’. He also indicated that significant structural changes are in the pipeline, which will likely necessitate further fundraising efforts. Despite these challenges, O’Neil remains steadfast in his conviction that the league will not cease operations.

His comments came during an interview conducted by LIV employees broadcasted live during the first round of the tour’s event in Mexico City. This interview took place a day after media reports surfaced suggesting a potential reduction in funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the primary backer of the league since its inception in 2022.

O’Neil, who assumed the CEO role 16 months ago, succeeding Greg Norman, deliberately avoided any direct mention of Saudi Arabia or its financial commitments during his remarks. He framed the league’s current situation as business as usual.

O’Neil stated, 'If you want to ask me if this business is tough, I would say absolutely. If you asked me if we’re managed very tightly, I would say absolutely. Can this be challenging? Absolutely, and that’s what we signed up for, not just me, you, everyone here that’s with us down in Mexico City. We signed up for this adventure, and it is the ride of a lifetime, or should I say: round of a lifetime.' Both O’Neil and LIV Golf broadcasters engaged in lighthearted dismissal of the recent reports and the ensuing speculation.

At the commencement of the broadcast, veteran commentator David Feherty unequivocally labeled the rumors as 'absolute nonsense.' Arlo White echoed this sentiment, remarking, 'It must be exhausting trying to will the LIV Golf league out of existence.'

During the interview, O’Neil appeared to confirm recent meetings among LIV executives in New York, while downplaying any suggestion that these meetings were obligatory summons. 'I live in New York so it was easy to summon myself there, but it was a lot of reaching and grabbing for headlines and clickbait and stories,' O’Neil commented. He alluded more than once to impending structural alterations within LIV Golf, though the specific nature of these changes—whether concerning tournament format, the league’s business framework, or other operational aspects—remains unclear.

It is noteworthy that LIV has already deviated from its original 54-hole tournament format, transitioning to a traditional 72-hole structure in an effort to qualify for limited Official World Golf Ranking points. The league’s name, LIV, is itself derived from the Roman numeral for 54.

O’Neil expressed considerable enthusiasm for the league's future direction, stating, 'How we go forward is what I’m really excited about. I talked about some structural changes. They’re coming. You can ask just about the 50 people I met in Augusta. I rolled out the plan. We have one, and it is going to... it might surprise some people. But I will tell you, this notion of bringing teams to market, I had two calls this morning. This notion of: ‘Do you have to raise money?’ Probably. This is business. But if we keep the trajectory going the way we are and the revenue growth going, this is going to be a really good business for a really long time.'

O’Neil consistently highlighted LIV Golf’s global appeal. While the league has faced difficulties in establishing a strong presence and attracting significant television viewership in the United States, it has garnered considerable popularity in markets like Australia and Asia, regions that have traditionally received less attention from established tours such as the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. 'From a business standpoint, we did almost a half a billion dollars in sponsorship last year with big brands like Rolex and HSBC, Aramco. These are global brands. I’m thinking we’re in a wonderful position,' O’Neil asserted.

'From a structural standpoint, this business will continue to evolve as it has over the last 12 months. The good news for us is we know how to put on a show. We know how to grow the game. Will there be a change in how we operate? Of course. I would have told you that last year and six months ago. We are looking to blend a version of LIV and the national opens, the great national opens around the world.'





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