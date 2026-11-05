Liveline Host Kieran Cuddihy Navigates Faith and End-of-Life Debates

RTÉ Radio 1 host Kieran Cuddihy faces intense caller debates on baptism rights and assisted dying, marking a pivotal year since taking over the show from Joe Duffy.

Kieran Cuddihy, the current host of Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1, has recently guided listeners through deeply personal and contentious discussions regarding religious rights and end-of-life care. The weekly broadcast, which airs on weekdays, continues to serve as a primary platform for Irish citizens to voice their most private struggles and theological debates. Cuddihy's recent episodes highlight his ability to navigate complex human stories while maintaining the show's tradition of unfiltered public discourse.

Cuddihy Facilitates Baptism and Rights Debate

Kieran Cuddihy addressed a controversial claim made by former president Mary McAleese, who argued that baptising babies breaches their human rights. This topic served as the central catalyst for a series of callers seeking to defend or critique traditional Catholic practices. The discussion began with a caller named John, who supported McAleese's position by explaining that he had effectively left the church by excommunicating himself. He noted that this self-excommunication is a recognized, albeit uncommon, action within the faith community.

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The conversation shifted dramatically when another caller, Patrick, offered a fervent defence of childhood Baptism rooted in personal spiritual experience. Patrick cited the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist in the river Jordan as a foundational justification, while acknowledging the nuance that Jesus was an adult man at the time. He described a period of drifting from Catholicism as a young man, which led to a profound fear that ultimately drove him back to his faith. Patrick stated that he previously did not believe in the Devil but later learned that the greatest tool in the Devil's workshop is the belief that he does not exist.

Patrick further detailed his return to the fold, recounting a late-night encounter with a priest who performed an exorcism on him. He firmly asserted that everyone possesses a guardian angel, which he believes is the primary reason parents baptise children as early as possible to ensure their protection. Kieran Cuddihy navigated these intense theological claims with care, avoiding mockery while asking probing questions about the rational processes that led Patrick back to the Catholic Church. Cuddihy also inquired whether the caller believed evil spirits were physically present around them, balancing his role as a host with his obligation to keep such a compelling guest on the airwaves.

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RTÉ Radio 1 Tackles Assisted Dying Controversy

The following day, Kieran Cuddihy shifted the focus to the charged issue of assisted dying, engaging with callers on the moral and legal implications of the practice. One caller, Megan, shared the traumatic story of her mother, who took her own life at a Swiss assisted-dying facility. Megan, who was caring for a newborn child at the time, received the devastating news via WhatsApp without prior knowledge of her mother's plans. Although her mother had a history of depression, she was not terminally ill, a detail that compounded Megan's distress during the live broadcast.

Kieran Cuddihy expressed genuine concern for Megan's wellbeing, warning her to speak to someone after the call ended. The atmosphere remained sombre as other callers weighed in on the debate. Damian advocated for legalising assisted dying, recalling the experience of accompanying a relative to Switzerland to end her life due to a debilitating illness. He described the event as a beautiful death, suggesting that such a dignified exit should be available to others. This perspective stood in stark contrast to the views of Elma Walsh, whose son Donal campaigned against teenage suicide. Walsh expressed fear that vulnerable elderly or sick individuals might feel pressured to end their lives if the practice were legalised.

The debate gained a deeply personal dimension when Maureen, a caller diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer, shared her outlook on her impending mortality. In calm tones, Maureen described the horrific death she faces and lamented the lack of legal options to end her suffering before it becomes unbearable. When Kieran Cuddihy asked if she feared dying, Maureen clarified that her primary fear was of the pain and suffering preceding death. She stated she did not care what happened after death but strongly desired control over how she reached that final destination.

Cuddihy's First Year Marks Transition from Duffy

These emotionally wrenching stories underscore the power of Liveline as a cultural institution and highlight Kieran Cuddihy's evolving role as the successor to the legendary Joe Duffy. With Cuddihy marking his first year as host, the episodes serve as a timely vindication of his appointment, demonstrating his capacity to handle high-stakes, intimate conversations with sensitivity and depth. The show continues to balance the voyeuristic nature of such personal revelations with a broader societal commentary on faith, rights, and mortality.

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Despite the heavy subject matter, the broadcasts are seen as an encouraging omen for the future of RTÉ Radio 1's weekday line-up. As the station approaches the first anniversary of its much-hyped relaunch, Cuddihy's performance suggests that the legacy franchise remains relevant, even if the content is often grim. While some suspicion remains that his formidable broadcasting gifts might be underused in sustaining an outdated format, his ability to draw out profound human truths from callers like Patrick, Megan, Damian, Elma, and Maureen proves the enduring appeal of the Liveline format. The show remains a testament to the complexity of Irish public discourse, where theological arguments and end-of-life decisions collide in real time.