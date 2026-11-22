Manchester United suffered their joint-heaviest debut defeat under Mauricio Pochettino as Liverpool thrashed them 4-0 at Anfield amid controversial officiating claims.

Liverpool secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield, marking the joint-heaviest defeat in the career of new United manager Mauricio Pochettino. The result saw Pochettino equal an unfortunate historical benchmark set by Lal Hilditch in 1926, who also lost his inaugural match in charge by the same margin. The emphatic win highlighted the significant disparity between the two sides, with United conceding 34 goals across all competitions this season, the highest total in Europe's top five leagues.

Controversy Surrounding Leny Yoro Red Card

Liverpool's dominance began early when Manchester United were reduced to ten men after just eight minutes of play. Young defender Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card for denying Alexander Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity. The incident immediately sparked a fierce debate regarding the accuracy of the officiating decisions made during the opening exchanges of the match.

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Pochettino strongly contested the decision, arguing that Isak had waited for contact rather than earning the foul through his own actions. The United manager stated that he disagreed with the referee's call because the ball was not in Isak's control when the challenge occurred. He suggested that Isak naturally delayed his run and went down to feel the touch, asserting that this sequence of events did not constitute a foul deserving of a dismissal.

Conversely, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola maintained that the red card was correct and justified. He emphasized that Yoro was clearly the last man defending and that a clear foul had taken place. Iraola insisted that the severity of the offense left no room for alternative interpretation, validating the referee's decision to send off the young defender and shift the momentum of the game in Liverpool's favor.

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Pochettino's Criticism of Missed Penalty Opportunity

Compounding the frustration for the United bench, Pochettino argued that his team was also denied a clear penalty earlier in the match. He cited a challenge by Jérémy Jacquet on Bryan Mbeumo as a deserving award for a spot-kick. The manager pointed out the inconsistency in officiating, noting that while his team was punished for a defensive error, Liverpool were not held accountable for a significant incident involving their forward.

Pochettino highlighted the disparity in how the referee handled similar situations, suggesting that United suffered for a mistake while Liverpool avoided punishment for a comparable error. He described the experience as painful, particularly because his team had to compete for more than eighty minutes against a full-strength opposition with ten players. The manager emphasized that even the best teams in the world would concede four or more goals when forced to play with a numerical disadvantage from such an early stage.

Historical Significance and Stakeholder Reactions

The defeat carries significant weight for both clubs and their respective management teams. For Liverpool, the victory provided a moment of celebration and validation from their supporters. Iraola recreated Jürgen Klopp's post-match tradition by fist-pumping towards the Kop, expressing gratitude to the fans for their continued support. He noted that the team owed the supporters a performance after achieving better results in away matches throughout the season.

Rio Ngumoha emerged as a standout performer for Liverpool, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the history of this fixture. Playing alongside the impressive Florian Wirtz, the teenager demonstrated versatility by operating on both the left and right flanks. Iraola praised Ngumoha's movement into the box and his ability to cut inside to finish, noting that the young player is gradually adapting to the tactical demands of the system.

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Real-World Impact and Future Implications

Despite the heavy scoreline, Pochettino defended his squad's resilience and commitment to fighting relegation trouble. He pointed to the players' desire to win and their unity in the face of adversity as positive indicators for the future. The manager insisted that the team needs to accept the reality of their difficult situation while maintaining their effort and collective spirit in upcoming matches.

The match also raised questions about Pochettino's tactical choices, specifically his decision to start Matthijs de Ligt in his first Premier League appearance in twelve months. De Ligt faced a torrid time against Liverpool's forward line, contributing to the defensive instability that allowed Liverpool to score four goals. Pochettino's selection was part of a broader plan that was quickly derailed by the early red card, leaving the team to manage a deficit that proved insurmountable.

Looking ahead, both teams will carry the lessons from this encounter into their next fixtures. For Liverpool, the victory serves as a morale booster and a statement of intent against top opposition. Manchester United must now address the defensive vulnerabilities exposed by the red card and the missed opportunities in front of goal. The outcome underscores the challenges Pochettino faces in rebuilding a squad that has struggled for consistency and defensive solidity in the current campaign.