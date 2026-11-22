Manchester United lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Mauricio Pochettino's debut after Leny Yoro was sent off in the first half. Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz scored.

Manchester United's new manager Mauricio Pochettino suffered a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on his debut as Leny Yoro's early red card helped the hosts to a comprehensive win at Anfield.

Pochettino's first match in charge ended in familiar disappointment for United, whose hopes of a new manager bounce were extinguished within 13 nightmare minutes. Liverpool punished Yoro's dismissal with a pair of early goals and went on to dominate against their relegation-threatened rivals. United's winless Premier League run stretched to a ninth match, leaving them 19th in the standings, while Liverpool ended the weekend fourth.

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Yoro Red Card Allows Liverpool Lead

Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute for denying Alexander Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity. The defender clattered into the back of the Sweden international just outside the area and was shown a straight red card by referee Sam Barrott. Liverpool took the lead from the resulting free-kick as Dominik Szoboszlai swept a powerful set-piece into Senne Lammens's bottom right-hand corner from 19 yards. The goal came after Pochettino's first big call in the job backfired.

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Pochettino had handed Matthijs de Ligt a first Premier League start in 12 months at the expense of Harry Maguire. The Netherlands international was ultimately at fault for three goals. De Ligt lost both the flight of the ball and his man Isak when Ronald Araujo pinged a routine pass down Liverpool's right-hand channel. Isak was suddenly away and De Ligt was all at sea, with Yoro slow to react before his costly challenge.

Three minutes after Szoboszlai's opener, Liverpool doubled their lead and thoughts of another 7-0 humiliation for United at Anfield did not seem unreasonable. Rio Ngumoha, starting on the left with Cody Gakpo out injured, tormented Diogo Dalot from the first whistle. Having been found by Isak's crossfield pass, the teenager breezed past Dalot to the byline and lifted a cross slightly behind Florian Wirtz.

Early Chants Of Sacked In The Morning

The Germany playmaker, left in space by De Ligt, improvised brilliantly to hook a volley into the roof of the net while floating in mid-air. The first chants of sacked in the morning flowed from the Kop towards a disbelieving United head coach, with 14 minutes on the clock. Pochettino responded by introducing Maguire into a rejigged five-man defence.

Liverpool eased off for the remainder of the first half, although Isak and Alexis Mac Allister could have extended the lead further. Lammens denied both and Maguire threw himself in the way of another Isak shot to deflect over. Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola had told his players to start strong and make United feel pressure from the beginning, and the instruction paid off. United temporarily stemmed the tide thanks to some last-ditch defending, wayward finishing and key Lammens stops.

Liverpool did not let their rivals off so lightly after the restart. Bradley Barcola could and should have provided Wirtz with a hat-trick of assists but squandered three beautiful touches from the 116m pound recruit. Virgil van Dijk put a free header wide from another fine delivery from Wirtz. Barcola turned provider in devastating style, however, to create the goal that Ngumoha's display richly deserved.

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Barcola Assists Ngumoha Before Substitutions

The France winger burst away from Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes with one flick of the ball before rolling an assist on a plate for the teenager to convert at the back post. Iraola's thoughts started to drift towards the Champions League trip in Bruges in midweek and he made a triple substitution to rest players in the 72nd minute. But Liverpool were not done.

Another mistake by De Ligt, this time a sloppy pass infield, enabled the hosts to pounce and Wirtz released Munoz free inside the box. The Liverpool substitute stroked an emphatic finish past Lammens for the fourth goal. In truth, Pochettino's 10 men were fortunate that Liverpool only added another two goals such was their dominance.

The latest calamity in United's worst start to a season for 40 years cannot be pinned on a head coach who only met his new charges on Wednesday. There can be no genuine takes on Pochettino's vision for United either, given how quickly he was forced to turn his first game into a damage limitation exercise. But his first big call in the job proved a serious mistake, and one that contained destructive repercussions for the entire United team.

Ferguson Watches Relegation Battle With Nesbitt

A simple detail showed the extent of the job Pochettino has on his hands: the United wall that lined up to face Szoboszlai's free-kick, where white shirts protected the left side of Lammens's goal but, with the stranded exception of Bruno Fernandes, no one covered the spot where the ball was placed. All Alex Ferguson could do in the directors box in the closing stages was laugh with his friend, the actor James Nesbitt.

The alternative is too bleak for a proud United man to contemplate. United now face a serious relegation battle and attention turns to Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sporting. Poch is at the wheel was the mocking, merciless soundtrack that accompanied the end of the former Tottenham, Chelsea and USA coach's first traumatic day in the job.