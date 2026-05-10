Liverpool and Ireland figures help raise millions for Seán Cox brain injury fundraiser

Former Olympian and Dunboyne GAA club president Seán Cox's fundraiser was a success, with Salah as the guest of honour.

Liverpool and Ireland figures helped to fundraise for Seán Cox , who was left with brain injuries in 2018. Cox is now 60 and requires full-time medical care.

More than €2.7 million has been raised through donations to support him. Salah was gifted a Dunboyne GAA jersey with the message 'Ní shiúlfaidh tú i d'aonar go deo' – You'll Never Walk Alone – and a special inscription under the crest with a message of thanks from the Cox family.

Salah's name and number on the back of the jersey had the message embroidered beneath the crest which read: ‘Ní shiúlfaidh tú i d’aonar go deo (You’ll never walk alone) and Le míle buíochas (a thousand thanks) Mo. From the Cox Family’





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Brain Injury Fundraiser Seán Cox Former Olympian And Dunboyne GAA Club Presiden Liverpool And Ireland Figures Premier League Fixture Shield Football Jersey

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