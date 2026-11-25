Liverpool secured a dominant 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge in Belgium, with Alexander Isak scoring twice and Florian Wirtz adding a third goal to halt the hosts' impressive run.

Liverpool delivered a commanding performance to defeat Club Brugge 3-0 in their Champions League match held in Belgium. The visitors ended the hosts' strong run in the tournament with a display of precise finishing and solid defensive organization on a cold evening. Alexander Isak scored two goals to reach double figures for the season, while Florian Wirtz contributed the third goal with a strike in the 79th minute.

Isak and Wirtz Lead Liverpool Attack

Alexander Isak opened the scoring in the 13th minute following a defensive error by Club Brugge goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Sommer misplaced a pass to Brandon Mechele, allowing Bradley Barcola to release Dominik Szoboszlai, who then squared the ball for Isak to slot it between the legs of the 37-year-old keeper. Isak doubled his tally in the 82nd minute after capitalizing on a slip by Mechele during a clearance attempt by Alisson. Florian Wirtz secured the victory with an excellent finish in the 79th minute, demonstrating his continued form by scoring for a third consecutive club game.

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Tactical Breakdown and Early Opportunities

Andoni Iraola's side controlled the tempo despite Brugge's aggressive pressing, which Iraola had anticipated. Liverpool maintained a clean sheet against a team known for its offensive output. The early exchanges were balanced until Sommer's mistake shifted momentum. Nicolò Tresoldi headed a corner from Felix Lemaréchal beyond Alisson, but Szoboszlai cleared the danger. Lemaréchal missed a clear chance when his header from Hans Vanaken went straight at the Liverpool goalkeeper. Virgil van Dijk was rested on the bench for this match as he had played for LASK, allowing the squad to manage their load.

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Injuries and Subsequent Impacts

Liverpool faced a setback when Victor Muñoz left the field late in the first half after colliding with Jorne Spileers. Muñoz, who had worked tirelessly, damaged his knee in the challenge and received lengthy treatment before limping off without using a stretcher. His replacement, Rio Ngumoha, immediately impacted the game by weaving through defenders and curling a shot wide. Ngumoha continued the menacing form shown in the recent victory over Manchester United, leading a counterattack that ultimately led to Wirtz's goal. The German playmaker found space on the opposite flank and swept the ball past Sommer after Ngumoha had shrugged off Carlos Forbs.

Defensive Solidity and Future Outlook

The central defensive pairing of Jérémy Jacquet and Ronald Araújo managed Brugge's potent forward line effectively. Alisson was rarely tested until the 70th minute when he made a fine stop against a snapshot from Lemaréchal. Brugge enjoyed their most sustained period of pressure but could not breach the Liverpool defense. The victory marks a significant moment for Liverpool as they build momentum at a crucial time in the tournament. This match marks the first meeting between the two clubs since the 1978 European Cup final at Wembley, where Kenny Dalglish decided the outcome with a chip. Their previous encounter was the 1976 Uefa Cup final, which Liverpool won 4-3 on aggregate, a match where Brugge fans adopted You'll Never Walk Alone as an anthem.