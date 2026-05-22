Liverpool's continued support for Arne Slot and Feyenoord assistant manager's appointment

The news text discusses the potential appointment of Feyenoord assistant manager Etienne Reijnen to Liverpool's coaching staff, highlighting the club's continued support for manager Arne Slot and the reasons behind the move. It also mentions Robbie Keane's departure from Ferencváros and the inclusion of Denise O'Sullivan and Emily Murphy in the Ireland squad for the final World Cup qualifiers.

Feyenoord assistant manager has been top of Slot’s wish list since he took charge at Anfield in 2024. Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts on the touchline during his team's Premier League defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park last Friday.

The club, however, are backing Slot's request to strengthen his backroom team this summer and are working on a deal for the Feyenoord assistant manager. Robbie Keane to leave role as head coach of Ferencváros amid Celtic links. Suspended duo Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy included in Ireland squad for final World Cup qualifiers. Feyenoord's technical director, Dennis te Kloese, seemingly confirmed Reijnen's exit this week when saying: ‘Reijnen is simply a very talented young coach. He doesn’t just go abroad to work for no reason.





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Liverpool Arne Slot Feyenoord Assistant Manager Etienne Reijnen Robbie Keane Denise O'sullivan Emily Murphy Ireland Squad World Cup Qualifiers Champions League Qualification Mo Salah Andy Robertson Suspended Duo Gerry Hutch Polling Station Challenge Cup Final Montpellier Ulster Ivan Toney Maguire Palmer Foden

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