Liverpool FC has dismissed head coach Arne Slot following a disappointing Premier League season. Fans' discontent and internal dressing room tensions contributed to the decision. The club aims to revert to a more aggressive playing style and has begun the search for a new head coach.

Liverpool FC has parted ways with head coach Arne Slot following a disappointing title defense in the Premier League . Fans' discontent grew after several subpar performances, with the team amassing 19 losses this season.

Tensions within the dressing room were also apparent, with Mohamed Salah being particularly vocal. Despite the decision being made with 'enormous reluctance', the club believes it is the best move for their future. They aim to revert to a more aggressive, front-foot style of play, reflecting Salah's recent call for a return to 'heavy metal football'. Liverpool FC has confirmed Slot's departure and begun the process of finding a successor.

The club thanked Slot for his contributions, including winning the club's second league title in 30 years





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