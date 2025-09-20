Liverpool Scrapes Victory in Merseyside Derby Amidst Defensive Concerns

Liverpool secured a narrow 2-1 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby, extending their winning streak but displaying familiar vulnerabilities after taking a 2-0 lead. Despite dominant spells, defensive lapses allowed Everton to fight back, highlighting ongoing issues for Arne Slot's side. Goals from Gravenberch and Ekitike put Liverpool in front, but Gueye's strike and Everton's late pressure made for a tense finish. The absence of key players and the integration of new signings also played a role in the match's dynamic.

Liverpool 's penchant for conceding goals from advantageous positions once again presented challenges for them, culminating in a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the 247th Merseyside derby. Although the champions secured their fifth consecutive league win, solidifying their top-of-the-table position, the team exhibited a vulnerability, particularly when holding a 2-0 lead.

This pattern has become somewhat familiar this season, with Liverpool having been pegged back from that seemingly comfortable position three times in six matches, only to then clinch victory in added time. Initially, with Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike finding the net within the first 29 minutes against Everton at Anfield, a straightforward win seemed likely. However, as the campaign has demonstrated, smooth sailing has been elusive for Arne Slot's squad, which is still navigating the integration of summer acquisitions. The second half witnessed a surprising lack of energy from Liverpool, enabling the visitors to alter the game's dynamics significantly, underscored by Idrissa Gueye's 58th-minute goal. While Everton finished the match with a stronger showing, they lacked the necessary quality to secure an equalizer. David Moyes, having managed Everton, departed Anfield having matched Sir Bobby Robson's unwanted record of never winning at the ground in 23 attempts, enduring a ninth successive loss. Advertisement. The absence of Florian Wirtz in the starting lineup, placed on the Liverpool bench, added a layer of intrigue, while Everton placed considerable reliance on their own high-profile player, Jack Grealish, albeit on loan, for inspiration. However, every instance of Grealish losing possession, miscontrolling the ball, or committing an error was met with jeers. Conor Bradley, making his season debut, faced a relatively easier task in the first half but encountered a more demanding challenge post-interval. The opening goal arrived early, with Liverpool taking the lead in the 10th minute. Mohamed Salah's cross, arcing into the right side of the penalty area, was met by Gravenberch, who, despite not being known for his finishing skills, allowed the ball to bounce before executing a shot that sailed over Jordan Pickford. Gravenberch, who didn't score at all last season, has already netted twice in five games this season. Salah then whipped a shot over the bar, while Cody Gakpo misfired a volley. Subsequently, Ekitike demonstrated his prowess, capitalizing on a well-executed move that dissected Everton's midfield. Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister combined effectively, culminating in Gravenberch's incisive pass. Ekitike controlled the ball with his first touch and deftly rolled an angled shot through Pickford's legs with his second. Beto, whose only scoring opportunity was a difficult one, was replaced by Thierno Barry at halftime. Liverpool's slow start to the second half provided Everton with a glimmer of hope. While Slot was preparing substitutions, including Curtis Jones and Wirtz, to rejuvenate his team, Grealish sent in a cross to the far post where Ndiaye laid it back for Gueye to smash home. Alexander Isak replaced Ekitike, but the British record signing, still lacking full match fitness, struggled to turn the tide in Liverpool's favor. The final whistle provided a sense of relief for the home side, who continue to maintain their winning ways despite not always performing at their peak. Everton's season, meanwhile, has encountered a setback following the international break, but Moyes will draw some encouragement from their second-half performance, even if it did not result in a point





