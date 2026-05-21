Liz Howard, Former Camogie Association President, Dies at 75

Liz Howard was a true mould-breaker within Gaelic Games, who dedicated decades of her life to the promotion and development of camogie at club, county and national level.

FORMER PRESIDENT OF the Camogie Association, Liz Howard , has passed away. By that stage she had accrued a huge amount of administration across different codes.

She had been the national PRO for camogie in 1979 and was Tipperary GAA Pro for an astonishing 22 years from 1981. During this time, she also became the first female analyst for The Sunday Game on RTÉ, while she was named National Administrator of the Year at the Volunteers in Irish Sport Awards in 2009. The current Camogie Association President, Brian Molloy, expressed his condolences on her passing





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Camogie Gaelic Games Liz Howard Camogie Association President Volunteers In Irish Sport Awards

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