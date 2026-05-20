Liz's Husband Shares Heartbreaking Tribute at Her Funeral

Hundreds of mourners gathered in St Patrick's Church, Cortoon, Co. Galway, to pay their final respects to Liz, who passed away after a battle with colon cancer. Her husband, Kieran O'Malley, shared a heartfelt eulogy at her funeral, emphasizing her courage, bravery, and the profound effect she had on the life of everyone she met.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in St Patrick's Church, Cortoon to pay their final respects to Liz, who passed away on Sunday after losing her battle with colon cancer .

Following her death, Liz's husband, Kieran O'Malley, paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife at her funeral on Wednesday afternoon. St Patrick's Church in Cortoon, Co. Galway served as the venue for the funeral, where the altar was adorned with photos from Liz's life, including her wedding day photo. Kieran O'Malley, in his eulogy, shared his personal experiences with Liz, emphasizing her courage, bravery, and inspirational impact on those she met.

He fondly recalled the ease and normalcy of their relationship and the support she provided throughout their limited time together. O'Malley concluded by sharing one of Liz's final words of wisdom to always 'take the photo' and appreciating the love and happiness they were able to share in their short time together





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colon Cancer Greatness Love Life Lessons Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price Expresses Alarm as She Searches for Missing HusbandKatie Price released an emotional video plea for her missing husband Lee Andrews, claiming he was kidnapped in Dubai. She condemned those questioning whether this is a publicity stunt

Read more »

'Discovery' in Katie Price husband search as TV star shares Dubai updateKatie Price has slammed allegations her husband has staged going missing for a publicity stunt as 'disgusting'

Read more »

Liz Carolan: We finally know how much money shapes Irish electionsWe now have the data to see who’s trying to buy our votes in real time through everything from posters to leaflets. If only it were easier to make sense of it

Read more »

Sinead Kennedy opens up on husband's plans to return to IrelandToday Show presenter Sinead Kennedy shared a glimpse into her family's long-term plans as she prepares to spend her summer in the family's 'home from home' in Brussels, where her husband Conor lives and works

Read more »