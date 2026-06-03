Locals Use Mattresses to Break Falls of People Jumping from Burning Building in Delhi

A fire broke out in a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, trapping people on higher floors. Locals used mattresses from a nearby store to try to break the falls of people jumping from the building. Eight fire tenders were dispatched to douse the blaze, and more than 40 people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Locals in a Delhi neighborhood used mattresses from a nearby store to try to break the falls of people jumping from a burning building. Several people jumped from the four-storey building to escape the flames, with residents dragging mattresses from a nearby store to help those jumping.

The fire broke out on the ground and first floors of the building, trapping those on higher floors. A local resident said they took the mattresses from the store and laid them on the road to help those jumping. Eight fire tenders were dispatched to douse the blaze, and more than 40 people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Twenty-one people were declared dead in the incident, and a hospital received 13 patients, two of whom were critical. The local administration official said it is most likely that the fire was connected to a restaurant operating on the ground floor of the building. The Prime Minister of India expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and said authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected





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