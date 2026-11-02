Lock Salmaan Moerat Returns to Springboks Squad for Italy Clash

Salmaan Moerat is named in Rassie Erasmus's starting lineup for South Africa's Nations Championship match against Italy, marking his return from injury.

Lock Salmaan Moerat has been selected to make his return to the South Africa n national rugby team for the upcoming Nations Championship clash against Italy. The match is scheduled to take place this weekend in Turin, Italy. Head coach Rassie Erasmus included Moerat in the official starting XV for the fixture.

Moerat Partners Nortje In Second Row

Moerat missed the opening leg of the Nations Championship matches and was absent during the Springboks' series against New Zealand due to injury. He will now partner Ruan Nortje in the second row for the upcoming game. The La Rochelle lock has not played for South Africa since a victory over Italy in July 2025.

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Hooker Retains Winger Spot From September

Winger Ethan Hooker is the only player who started the friendly loss to Australia in September to keep his place in the starting fifteen. That previous match saw a host of key players rested by the coaching staff. Hooker remains the sole survivor from that specific squad selection.

Erasmus Outlines Path To Finals Weekend

South Africa won their opening three matches in the inaugural Nations Championship in July. They face France and Ireland after Saturday's game against the Azzurri. The tournament finals are set to be held at Twickenham later in the month. Erasmus emphasized the need to lay a strong foundation for the tour.

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Bench Composition And Uncapped Players

The Springboks have opted for a six-two split on their bench for this fixture. Grant Williams and Manie Libbok provide backline cover among the replacements. Six uncapped players remain in the world champions' travelling squad but must wait for their international debuts. Erasmus stated he will expose them to team structures this week.

Italy Bottom Of Northern Hemisphere Table

Italy lost all three of their opening Nations Championship games and sit at the bottom of the Northern Hemisphere standings. South Africa leads the Southern Hemisphere table on points difference ahead of New Zealand. The result of this match is vital for advancing to the last game of the finals weekend.