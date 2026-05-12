Lodge Appeal over €356m Scheme - Residents association stalls apartment complex plan

Part of its Part V social housing requirements Sandford Living is proposing to sell 56 of the apartments to the city council for social housing and has put a price tag of €1.03 million on the largest three-bedroom apartment Plans for a 562 apartment scheme on former Jesuit lands at the corner of Sandford Rd and Milltown Rd Dublin 6 have been stalled by an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála this is Sandford Living Ltd s third application for the site the previous two applications have been subject to High Court judicial reviews Advancing the case for the new scheme planning consultants Thornton O Connor (TOC) said the large scale residential development had been reduced from 636 in an earlier plan to 562 and a 10-storey apartment block had been reduced to eight storeys The council last month granted planning permission for the scheme after concluding that the site will provide for a large number of homes in a highly sought after existing residential area which is located in an area within close proximity to employment public transport and a range of services and facilities but the Cherryfield Avenue Residents s Association objected to the scheme claiming that the scheme should be refused as the proposals would have an overshadowing and overlooking impact on adjoining properties on Cherryfield Avenue Lower and Upper and that the scheme would be significantly denser and heavier-scaled than anything ever granted in the immediate vicinity

Residents association on Ranelagh street behind site lodge appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanala over €356m scheme plans for a 562 apartment scheme on former Jesuit lands at the corner of Sandford Rd and Milltown Rd have been stalled by an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála part of its Part V social housing requirements sandford living is proposing to sell 56 of the apartments to the city council for social housing and has put a price tag of €1.

03 million on the largest three-bedroom apartment this is sandford living ltd s third application for the site the previous two applications have been subject to High Court judicial reviews this large scale residential development had been reduced from 636 in an earlier plan to 562 and a 10-storey apartment block had been reduced to eight storeys sandford living s planning consultants thornton oconnor toc said plans for the new scheme have been approved by An Coimisiún Pleanála the council last month granted planning permission for the scheme as the site will provide for a large number of homes in a highly sought after existing residential area which is located in an area within close proximity to employment public transport and a range of services and facilities the objection of the cherryfield avenue residents association claimed that the proposed development would have an overshadowing and overlooking impact on adjoining properties on Cherryfield Avenue Lower and Upper and that the scheme would be significantly denser and heavier-scaled than anything ever granted in the immediate vicinity the objection also claimed that the scheme would be incongruous in terms of its design height bulk and form and would constitute overdevelopment of the site and have a detrimental impact to the residential amenities of adjacent properties particularly those located to the west on Cherryfield Avenue Lower and Upper





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Residents Association On Ranelagh Street Site Lodge Appeal An Coimisiún Pleanala €356M Scheme Plans For A 562 Apartment Scheme Former Jesuit Lands Sandford Living City Council Irish Creche Group Diageo Kildare Investment High-Rise Apartment Thoroughly Reduced Cherryfield Avenue Residents An Coimisiún Pleanála Planning Consultants Thornton O Connor Sandford Living Ltd Previous Two Applications High Court Judicial Reviews Large Number Of Homes Highly Sought After Within Close Proximity To Employment Public Tr Cherryfield Avenue Lower And Upper Amenity Of The Local Area Skylines Enjoyed By Adjoining Properties And R Residential Areas Adjoining Residential Properties Significantly Denser And Heavier-Scaled Overdevelopment Of The Site

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