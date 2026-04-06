Lohan Questions Black Card, Injury Concerns as Clare Edge Dublin in League Final

Clare manager Brian Lohan expressed concerns about the black card rule, injuries to key players, and defensive vulnerabilities following his team's Division 1B league final victory over Dublin. Lohan also discussed the fitness of several players and the team's readiness for the upcoming Munster Championship.

Clare manager Brian Lohan voiced his concerns and observations following Clare 's hard-fought three-point victory over Dublin in the Division 1B league final. The match was marked by several key moments, including a contentious black card decision against Rory Hayes, the half-time withdrawal of star player Shane O'Donnell due to injury, and a worrying ankle injury suffered by top scorer Mark Rodgers .

Lohan expressed his dissatisfaction with the black card rule, particularly in its application during the game, and highlighted the areas needing improvement before their Munster Championship opener against Waterford. His post-match analysis touched upon the team's fitness concerns, tactical adjustments, and the overall impact of playing in Division 1B. \The central issue for Lohan revolved around the black card awarded to Rory Hayes early in the match. Hayes was penalized for attempting to prevent a shot on goal by Cian O'Sullivan. While the shot was initially saved, a penalty was awarded, and the black card was issued. Lohan openly questioned the fairness of the decision, labeling it as very soft. He also raised concerns about the consistency of the rule's application, wondering if it would be enforced with the same rigor in future championship matches. He further added that he felt the initial contact was a foul on Rory Hayes and should have resulted in a free out for Clare. Beyond the black card controversy, Lohan also addressed the injuries that affected his team. Shane O'Donnell's half-time withdrawal due to a knock was a significant blow, especially considering his impressive performance in the first half. Lohan acknowledged that the team was carrying a couple of knocks, emphasizing the need to get these issues resolved quickly. He highlighted that despite the injuries, the team needed to bring a high level of intensity to the game and that injuries are an inevitable part of the sport. Another major concern was Mark Rodgers, who had to be helped off the pitch after appearing to twist his ankle. Rodgers was in excellent form, scoring 0-12, including three from play, and was named Man of the Match. Lohan admitted that both O’Donnell and Rodgers were instrumental to the team when attacking and expressed a concern for their status. He shared his hope that Rodgers’ injury was a minor setback, indicating that the team would assess his condition. The manager also touched upon the fitness of other key players, including Tony Kelly, David McInerney, and Adam Hogan. He stated that they were not fit enough to be included in the starting lineup, highlighting the workload the medical staff and physios are facing to get the team up to speed before the Munster opener. He expressed his hope that these players will be available for selection for the Munster opener in a couple of weeks, suggesting that the team will try to have a full panel to pick from.\Defense and the conceding of goals were another significant talking point for Lohan. He acknowledged that conceding three goals was a major concern and a factor that would make it extremely difficult to win matches. He critiqued the team’s defensive lapses, specifically pointing out a soft goal that was given away due to the failure to track Dublin's runners. Lohan stressed the need to address these defensive weaknesses before the Munster Championship. Adding to the pre-championship concerns, Lohan pondered the possible effects of playing in Division 1B on Clare’s intensity when they face tougher opposition in the Munster Championship. He admitted that Division 1B isn't at the same level as Division 1A, and questioned whether Clare would suffer from a lack of intensity when they transition to the championship matches. He acknowledged that the team needs to bridge the gap in terms of the game's pace and intensity to compete effectively. A notable tactical decision by Lohan was the deployment of Niall O’Farrell at centre-back. O’Farrell, traditionally a free-taking forward, was tasked with a new role, and Lohan praised his response. Lohan had tasked him with a lot of challenges, to which he had responded well in training. He indicated that the player had impressed in his new position. The manager’s analysis provided a comprehensive insight into Clare's performance, the challenges they faced, and the adjustments they need to make before the start of the Munster Championship. The Division 1B league final exposed both strengths and weaknesses, giving Lohan and his management team valuable lessons and areas to focus on ahead of their crucial championship campaign





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Clare Dublin Hurling Brian Lohan Black Card Injury Mark Rodgers Shane O'donnell Division 1B Munster Championship

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