Lola: From Childhood Inspiration to a Dream Studio in Mayo

Explore the artistic journey of Lola, an abstract painter whose vibrant works are shaped by her upbringing in Galway, a decade spent teaching, and the realization of her dream studio and gallery in Shrule, Co Mayo.

Lola, a talented artist celebrated for her captivating abstract oil paintings, creates works that invite endless contemplation and reveal new details with each viewing. Her paintings are characterized by dynamic linear elements and vibrant, saturated colors, each possessing a unique personality.

Lola’s artistic journey began in childhood, sparked by a simple act of copying a Roland Rat image from a kitchen placemat, an experience that earned her early recognition and ignited a lifelong passion. She honed her skills at Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD) after a formative portfolio preparation course at GTI in Galway, where she discovered a newfound freedom and focus.

Growing up in Tuam and now residing in Shrule, Co Mayo, Lola acknowledges the profound influence of Galway’s rich artistic heritage on her work. After a decade-long detour into teaching, driven by practical considerations, Lola courageously embraced her true calling as a full-time artist. Her career has flourished with numerous exhibitions, collaborations, and recognition from prominent figures like Sia.

However, the culmination of her dreams is the creation of her own studio and gallery space in Shrule, a renovated building with a captivating history. Lola describes the space as having an incredible light and a welcoming feel, despite its initial state of disrepair. The local community has enthusiastically embraced the revitalized building, recognizing its value to the village. Lola’s work process is disciplined yet fluid, treating painting as a dedicated profession while allowing the creative process to unfold organically.

She emphasizes the importance of starting with freedom and energy, letting the painting guide her through the underpainting stage and beyond. Each piece evolves through a dialogue between the artist and the canvas, with layers of intention and decision-making. Lola often works on multiple pieces simultaneously, utilizing the spaciousness of her new studio to gain perspective and allow each work to inform the next. Inspiration, she notes, is ubiquitous, drawn from the world around her.

The artist’s eye, evident since childhood, continues to shape her captivating and ever-evolving artistic vision





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