Long Day's Journey at Project Arts Centre Dublin Transforms O'Neill Classic

Emma Coen and Gavin Quinn present a 70-minute sci-fi adaptation of Long Day's Journey into Night at Project Arts Centre, Dublin, blending Shakespeare with rock music.

Emma Coen and Gavin Quinn have reimagined Eugene O'Neill's monumental play Long Day's Journey into Night at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin. This striking new production, titled simply Long Day's Journey, reduces the typical runtime of three and a half hours to just 70 minutes. The result is not a simple abridgement but a woozy sci-fi interpretation that integrates an eclectic soundtrack and significant excerpts from Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Sci-Fix Staging and Minimalist Dialogue

The production establishes its unique visual language immediately as bright lights reveal four performers standing inside futuristic pods. Dressed in identical dark-blue jeans and jackets, the cast slowly moves downstage to the sound of crashing rock music. Faith Jones, who portrays the consumption-ridden youngest son Edmund, signals her role primarily through the sound of coughing. There is little immediate connection to O'Neill's autobiographical story of addiction and disillusionment in pre-World War I Connecticut.

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Dialogue remains absent for the first ten minutes of the performance. Instead, the audience hears Ingrid Craigie reading the hyper-detailed stage directions from O'Neill's original text via recorded voiceover. An amusing sequence discussing the many deaths in Macbeth follows, further distancing the production from its source material while maintaining a haunting atmosphere. The stylized setting evokes an isolated, dystopian existence in the distant future rather than the historical Connecticut setting of the original play.

Character Interpretations and Shakespearean Integration

The narrative focus ultimately settles on the strained relationship between Edmund and his father, James Tyrone sr. Paul Lazar delivers a performance characterized by weary regrets, self-absorption, and condescension towards his son. While Lazar effectively portrays the character's internal conflict, the production omits the extraordinary miserliness that drives the original plot, where James pricks his ailing son toward a cut-price sanatorium.

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Andrew Bennett ostensibly plays the dissipated elder brother, James Tyrone jr, though the character serves as a background presence in this adaptation. Bennett's primary contribution is an extended speech adapted from the Ghost's appeal in Hamlet to avenge murder most foul. This addition reinforces the production's thematic blend of O'Neill and Shakespeare, creating a layered narrative that defies traditional theatrical expectations.

Stylistic Choices and Critical Reception

Ingrid Craigie also provides the voiceover for Mary, the guilt-ridden, morphine-addled mother, who appears to be speaking from beyond the grave. On stage, the cast is completed by Annie-B Parson, wife of Paul Lazar and co-director. Parson speaks no lines but remains an oddly captivating presence as she drifts around the stage with an unchangingly inscrutable expression.

While O'Neill's original Tyrones were full of combustible energy amid their spiritual collapse, Coen and Quinn's version presents a family playing out a simulacrum of life sustained only by fragmented memories. The deadened pacing and tone have been noted as areas where the production could benefit from more zip. However, the ensemble remains full of energy despite the stylized, dystopian environment.

Production Details and Future Schedule

Long Day's Journey is produced by Pan Pan in association with Big Dance Theater, the New York-based company of Parson and Lazar. The project Arts Centre in Dublin serves as the venue for this intriguingly enigmatic take on a venerable classic. The production runs until Saturday, November 21st, offering audiences a chance to witness this distinctive reinterpretation of a theatrical mammoth.