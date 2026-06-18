Lorcan O'Herlihy, Award-Winning Architect and LOHA Founder, Dies at 66

Lorcan O'Herlihy, founder of LOHA and known for affordable multifamily housing, died at 66 after battling glioblastoma. Tributes highlight his talent, kindness, and impact on urban design.

Lorcan O'Herlihy, a renowned architect and founder of the award-winning firm LOHA , has died at age 66 after a battle with glioblastoma, a highly aggressive form of brain cancer.

The news was announced by his wife, Cornelia Hayes O'Herlihy, and their twin sons, Daire and Darcy. His funeral is set to take place in Glencar, County Kerry, Ireland. Born in Dublin in 1959, O'Herlihy's family relocated frequently during his childhood, including a move to Los Angeles when he was young. He was the son of Dan O'Herlihy, an Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in films such as Robinson Crusoe, Fail Safe, and Waterloo.

His early education and formative years were spent across different countries, a background that contributed to a broad perspective later reflected in his architectural philosophy. O'Herlihy pursued higher education in architecture at the Architectural Association in London, where he earned a Master of Arts in History and Critical Thinking. He furthered his studies at California Polytechnic State University. In 1994, he established Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects (LOHA), which grew into an internationally recognized practice focused on innovative and socially responsible design.

The firm became particularly noted for its commitment to creating affordable, multifamily housing projects aimed at strengthening urban communities. LOHA's work has been widely praised for its creativity, sustainability, and ability to address pressing social needs through architecture. The firm has received numerous awards and features in leading architectural publications. Tributes have poured in from across the architecture and design world following his passing.

One notable tribute came from Dermot, who shared heartfelt memories on social media. Dermot described it as a "real privilege" to have spent time with O'Herlihy both on and off camera, referencing their collaboration during the filming at a home in Los Angeles designed for Rich Roll and Srimati. He emphasized O'Herlihy's exceptional talent, warmth, generosity, and thoughtfulness. The loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, colleagues, and the broader community that benefited from his visionary work.

Lorcan O'Herlihy is survived by his wife, his twin sons, and a lasting legacy embodied in the built environments he helped shape, which continue to inspire and serve communities





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lorcan O'herlihy LOHA Architecture Glioblastoma Affordable Housing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michelin Guide Highlights Lively Dublin Eatery Run by Chef Jules MakMichelin inspectors have praised a Dublin restaurant operated by chef Jules Mak, lauding its energetic atmosphere and delicious food. The outlet has been included in the Michelin Guide, a notable achievement that can enhance its reputation, though it is not a star or Bib Gourmand award. The guide recommends starting with a margarita and trying the padron peppers with red pepper salsa. Chef Mak, a veteran of Dublin's dining scene with several successful venues, plans to close the original Mak and open a new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant called Fuoco. This inclusion brings the total number of Michelin-listed restaurants in the Dublin area to 53.

Read more »

Well known faces step out for Kerry Hanaphy clinic openingMulti-award-winning aesthetic expert Kerry Hanaphy has officially expanded her empire with the opening of a stunning new clinic!

Read more »

Bestselling Author Opens Up About Writing Career and Meeting Sarah SnookThe bestselling author opens up about how she only started writing books in the last decade and what it was like to meet award-winning actress Sarah Snook, who plays the main character in All Her Fault. She worked in financial services for seventeen years. When she was made redundant, which left her devastated, she took up online blogging. The blogging morphed into doing some freelancing, and then somebody commented on her blog and said, 'You should write a book, and I was like, okay, I'll try writing a book! I think I'm just a person who needs to be pushed into giving things a go.

Read more »

The Irish Times view on Ireland’s waterways: stuck in an unacceptable status quoWhat is causing most of the problems in our rivers and lakes is well known

Read more »