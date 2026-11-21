Lossiemouth dominates the William Hill Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown while Grey Dawning wins the Betfair Chase at Haydock for a second consecutive year.

Lossiemouth delivered a commanding performance to secure back-to-back victories in the William Hill Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown. The seven-year-old mare demonstrated superior fitness and jumping ability, coasting to an eleven-length win that solidified her status as a leading contender for the upcoming Champion Hurdle. Trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend expressed immense satisfaction with the horse's condition and execution on the day.

Lossiemouth Dominates Punchestown Hurdle

Lossiemouth made every yard of the running as she cantered clear of the field without significant exertion. William Munny initially attempted to keep pace with the favorite, weakening markedly as the race shape developed. It was left to Noel Meade's Blake to chase home the current champion hurdler after the lead pair pulled away. Townend confirmed that Lossiemouth did not even take a blow, galloping on the whole way with ease under saddle.

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Willie Mullins praised the mare's exceptional fitness, noting she was much fitter than he had anticipated. He highlighted her tremendous jumps over the fifth-last and fourth-last fences, which he feared might have fatigued her but instead seemed to have little effect. Mullins was also pleased to leave off her cheekpieces, stating they were not needed for this distance. He described Lossiemouth as a genuine mare who is now back in two-mile racing mode, having previously operated in staying racing mode.

The victory marks a crucial step in the tried-and-tested route to the Champion Hurdle. Mullins outlined the remaining schedule, imagining a path through the Christmas fixtures and the Dublin Racing Festival before targeting Cheltenham. The trainer noted that the regular two-mile racing has sharpened Lossiemouth, ensuring she is in peak condition for the spring meetings. The win reinforces her position as a top-tier threat in the hurdle division.

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Grey Dawning Defends Betfair Chase Title

Grey Dawning joined an illustrious list of winners by successfully defending his Betfair Chase title at Haydock. The eight-year-old horse followed up his success from twelve months ago with a smooth performance against a tough field. Dan Skelton's grey faced a formidable challenge from Jagwar, who had seen off Royale Pagaille in the previous year's running. The race highlighted the high quality of competitive National Hunt racing in the UK.

Jagwar, ridden by Harry Cobden, jumped with aplomb throughout the contest. However, he made his first mistake at the third-last fence, which handed the initiative to Grey Dawning and jockey Harry Skelton. The 11-10 favorite seized the opportunity, but Jagwar came back for more, turning the final stages into a intense duel. It was not until Grey Dawning showed his superior speed after the final fence that the contest was effectively over.

Grey Dawning secured the win by three and three-quarter lengths, demonstrating the class that has made him a consistent performer in the staying division. By winning back-to-back editions of the Grade One race, he joins the ranks of Kauto Star, Cue Card, Bristol De Mai, and Royale Pagaille. This historic achievement underscores his durability and tactical brilliance over the challenging Haydock course.

Both victories provide a significant boost to their respective trainers and owners. For Mullins, Lossiemouth's dominance at Punchestown suggests a strong campaign ahead. For Dan Skelton, Grey Dawning's retention of the Betfair Chase crown confirms his status as a top-class stayer. The results at Punchestown and Haydock set the stage for the next leg of the National Hunt season.