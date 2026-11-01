Loughrea Win Third Straight Galway SHC Title as Tiernan Killeen Scores Late Winner

Loughrea beat Tommy Larkins 0-17 to 0-16 at Pearse Stadium to claim a third consecutive Galway senior hurling title, with Tiernan Killeen pointing twice in stoppage time.

Loughrea captured their third successive Galway senior hurling championship title when Tiernan Killeen struck two stoppage-time points to secure a 0-17 to 0-16 win over Tommy Larkins at Pearse Stadium.

The victory delivers a fifth Tom Callinan Cup for Loughrea and returns them to the All-Ireland semi-finals. Tommy Larkins, appearing in the final for the first time since their sole senior title 55 years ago, led for long periods and will rue a host of missed chances. Their wait since that single success goes on. Loughrea only led once in regulation until Killeen's late intervention flipped the outcome.

Also read Drogheda United Beat Galway United 2-0 in Final Home Game Before Play-off

Tommy Larkins Early Dominance

They trailed by a point going into four minutes of injury-time before Killeen levelled and then landed the winner from a tight angle on the right after a superb long delivery from goalkeeper Gearoid Loughnane. Led by former Galway hurler Jason Flynn, Tommy Larkins jumped into a 0-9 to 0-3 head start. A double save by goalkeeper Eanna Murphy from Killeen and Vince Morgan maintained that advantage.

Larkins also had goal chances before Killeen and Morgan clawed the deficit back to three, 0-10 to 0-7, at half-time. Tommy Larkins converted just 10 of 25 scoring chances, including four good goal opportunities. Loughrea responded before the break with three points in succession when they were six adrift. The good start that Tommy Larkins craved materialised with early points from Jason Flynn and Conor Gardiner in the opening four minutes.

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Flynn was denied a goal by Loughnane but Larkins led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter. Goalkeeper Eanna Murphy landed a free with the breeze 30 metres from his own goal and twin brother Ronan shouldered Martin McManus off the ball just when it seemed Loughrea were in for a goal. At the other end Colm Flynn drilled a low shot wide when put through by Cian Daniels.

Loughrea Halves Deficit

Then Jason Flynn, who came into the game with a haul of 6-40 including four goals from frees, went low from 20 metres but Loughnane saved well. Two points from wing-back Kevin McHugo either side of an effort from Daniels pushed Larkins 0-9 to 0-3 in front seven minutes from the break. But Loughrea did not panic and reeled off the next three points. Jamie Ryan landed a 65 after first Killeen and then Morgan were denied by goalkeeper Murphy.

Morgan pointed and Killeen got his second point from the right, and they were just three adrift at the break when Adrian Moran and Cullen Killeen exchanged points. Caimin Killeen became the third of the brothers to score directly after the restart and Tiernan reduced the margin to a single point a minute later and the sides then exchanged points four times to leave Larkins 0-14 to 0-13 ahead after 41 minutes.

Jamie Ryan Match-Winning Effort

The outstanding Jamie Ryan, who equalled Flynn's 0-8 tally, contributed six successive Loughrea scores, including efforts from frees, play and a sideline cut. His 49th-minute free was Loughrea's last point until stoppage time as two Flynn frees edged Tommy Larkins back ahead by the hour. Jason Flynn got the next two points for Larkins to lead going into injury-time. They had chances to extend the lead but Loughrea used all their experience to secure the cup.

Loughrea kept cool with wonderful long passes from Paul Hoban and Gearoid Loughnane picking out Killeen in pockets of space for his winning brace. Scorers for Loughrea: Jamie Ryan 0-8 (0-4f, 0-1 '65, 0-1 sideline), Tiernan Killeen 0-5, Anthony Burns, Vince Morgan, Cullen Killeen, Caimin Killeen 0-1 each. Scorers for Tommy Larkins: Jason Flynn 0-8 (0-4f, 0-1 '65), Kevin McHugo 0-2, Conor Gardiner, Conor Slattery, Eanna Murphy (1f), Cian Daniels, Adrian Moran, Ronan Murphy 0-1 each. LOUGHREA: 1.

Loughrea Starting Lineup Details

Gearoid Loughnane 2. Paul Hoban 3. Johnny Coen 17. Alan Kelly 5.

Brian Keary 6. Shane Morgan 7. Joe Mooney 8. Ian Hanrahan (captain) 9.

Cullen Killeen 10. Caimin Killeen 11. Tiernan Killeen 12. Jamie Ryan 13.

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Vince Morgan 20. Martin McManus 15. Anthony Burns. Subs: 14.

Darren Shaughnessy for McManus (half-time) 26. Dylan Shaughnessy for Hanrahan (45) 23. Jack Shaughnessy for Burns (45) 4. Shane O'Brien for Keary (55) 33.

Ethan Coleman for Morgan (62). TOMMY LARKINS: 1. Eanna Murphy 2. Keith Dervan 3.

Conor Nevin 4. Eoghan Nevin 5. Darren Duggan 6. Ronan Murphy (captain) 7.

Kevin McHugo 8. Colm Flynn 9. Conor Hanley 10. Jason Flynn 11.

Cian Daniels 12. Conor Gardiner 13. Adrian Moran 14. Ben Porter 15.

Conor Slattery. Subs: 17. Ben Sheil for Slattery (52) 18. Cathal Tuohy for Porter (56) 20. Tomas Lyons for C Flynn (64). Referee: Conor Quinlan (Salthill-Knocknacarra).