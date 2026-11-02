Loughrea Completes Hurling Triple; Edendork Ends 94-Year Wait in Tyrone

Loughrea secures a historic three-in-a-row Galway hurling title while Edendork St Malachy's ends a 94-year drought. Read about Aidan McCarthy's record-breaking Munster performance and Cuala's Leinster victory.

Galway senior hurling champions Loughrea secured a historic three-in-a-row county title on Sunday at Pearse Stadium, defeating Tommy Larkins in a dramatic final. The defending champions overcame a significant halftime deficit to claim the trophy, cementing their status as the dominant force in Galway club hurling. This victory marks a major milestone for Tommy Kelly's squad as they advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Loughrea Reverses Halftime Deficit in Galway Final

Loughrea controlled the decisive final quarter to complete their treble after trailing Tommy Larkins 0-9 to 0-3 at the 23-minute mark. The Larkins side, playing in their first senior final in 55 years, extended their lead three points clear by halftime, setting the stage for a potential magical victory for the underdogs. Loughrea remained three points behind at the break before Jamie Ryan converted a free to give them the first lead of the game in the 48th minute. The match remained tight until Galway star Tiernan Killeen supplied the winner in the final minute as Tommy Larkins faded after missing crucial chances.

Also read Loughrea Win Third Straight Galway SHC Title as Tiernan Killeen Scores Late Winner

The manner of Loughrea's comeback mirrored their semi-final victory over Craughwell, where they trailed by three points entering the final 10 minutes. This time, they rattled off seven consecutive points to seal the win. Loughrea has now taken over from St Thomas' as the premier hurling club in Galway, having won their last two county finals by narrow margins. They edge the 2024 decider by two points and the previous year by one point, demonstrating remarkable consistency at the highest level of county competition.

Edendork Ends 94-Year Drought in Tyrone Championship

Edendork St Malachy's ended a 94-year wait for their first senior championship title in Tyrone, overcoming Down champions Clonduff in the Ulster preliminary round. The turnaround was remarkably swift, occurring just eight days after they secured the Tyrone county title. The Tyrone championship is highly prized, with 10 different winners over the last 20 years, but the club's record in Ulster has historically been poor. Only Errigal Ciaran has won an Ulster title since the last victory in 2024.

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Outside of that specific run, Tyrone champions have only managed two wins in Ulster over the last decade. Trillick defeated Crossmaglen in 2023, and Killyclogher knocked out Cargin in 2016. Edendork managed to park their county title ambitions and focus entirely on the provincial challenge. They now face Antrim's St Brigid's in the next round of the competition. The victory underscores the growing competitiveness of Tyrone clubs in the wider Ulster championship structure, challenging the historical dominance of other regional powerhouses.

Aidan McCarthy Delivers Record Munster Performance

Inagh-Kilnamona secured their first-ever Clare senior championship and the Canon Hamilton Cup, defeating Kilmaley weeks prior and advancing to face Glen Rovers. Although a previous iteration of the club operating as Kilnamona won titles in 1902, 1903, and 1908, this modern iteration had to battle through the quarter-finals against the illustrious Glen Rovers. They advanced to a Munster semi-final against Thurles Sarsfields in Páirc Uí Rinn, a game televised by TG4, without letting their season dissolve.

The standout performance of the campaign belonged to Aidan McCarthy, who recorded a sensational 0-14 haul. His tally included nine points from frees and a single 65-meter penalty. This monumental scoring display was instrumental in Inagh-Kilnamona's 1-21 to 1-14 victory over Glen Rovers. McCarthy has not been seen in a Clare jersey since 2025, and his performance suggests he could be a vital asset for the county team in 2027. His return to form and dominance in the senior championship highlights the depth of talent available in Clare hurling.

Cuala Advances Past Tullamore in Leinster Hurling

Cuala edged out Tullamore in a Leinster semi-final meeting, mirroring their success from two years ago when they swept both provincial and All-Ireland competitions. The Dublin side moved on to the Leinster quarter-finals where they will meet Kildare champions Sarsfields. Con O'Callaghan proved to be the hero once again, slotting a late two-pointer to secure a 0-16 to 1-11 victory despite missing out on an All-Star award the previous Friday. Tullamore were four points clear with 20 minutes remaining, but Cuala outscored the Offaly champions by 0-8 to 0-1 in the concluding stages.

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O'Callaghan's tally of six points was critical to the win, while his brother Niall contributed three points from play. For the 32-time Offaly champions Tullamore, this result marks their latest disappointment in the provincial championship. They reached the semi-finals in the last two campaigns, but out of 14 outings in the Leinster championship overall, they have now lost 10 times. The defeat halts their progression and leaves them looking to rebuild for the next season in the Offaly senior ranks.

Fr Caseys Claim Limerick Football Title After Two Decades

Fr Caseys club ended a 20-year famine in Limerick football, returning to the summit of the senior football championship for the first time since 2009. The club shares its name with the trophy awarded to the winners of the senior football championship. After losing the finals in 2009 and 2024, the Abbeyfeale outfit secured the cup for the ninth time this winter. They achieved this status with a decisive 0-16 to 2-8 victory over Kildimo Pallaskenry in the decider.

The long-awaited success came at the expense of Kyle Hayes, a six-time hurling All-Star from Limerick who was among the nine players honoured in the 2026 All-Star selection following their All-Ireland success earlier in the year. Hayes returned to action for his club on Sunday, but Fr Caseys managed to overcome the star power present on the opposing side. This victory represents a significant moment for the club and the local football community, breaking a long period without major silverware in the county championship.