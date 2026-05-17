Louis Vuitton's Cruise Show 2026 in Avignon: A City Rich in History and Culture

Louis Vuitton's Cruise Show 2026 in Avignon highlights the cultural richness of the city, with the historic Palais des Papes serving as the impressive backdrop to the fashion event. The city, known for its numerous architectural gems, offers a unique setting for the show, fostering a connection between the brand and its community.

As the setting for Louis Vuitton ’s Cruise 2026 show, the historic walled city of Avignon , known for its rich culture, was chosen by designer Nicolas Ghesquière as the backdrop to the catwalk show.

The gothic Palais des Papes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, serves as the impressive backdrop to the event. Louis Vuitton supports local heritage and community projects, and they are contributing to the funding of a lighting project for the historic monument. The city offers numerous architectural gems, pedestrian zones, and one-way streets, making driving and parking challenging. For a posh experience, the five-star Hotel du Palais is located close to the Palais des Papes and has a beautiful garden.

For a quieter location, La Mirande is a serene choice set in a former cardinal's residence. A Jesuit seminary hotel offers spacious rooms and a cultural center. Visitors can explore the Luberon region and the charming village of Gordes





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Louis Vuitton Cruise Show Palais Des Papes Avignon Celtic Cross Fontaine Louise One-Way Streets Pedestrian Zones Charming Rooms

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