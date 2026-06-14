Louth vs Armagh: Wee County aim to defy odds against All-Ireland contenders in SFC Round 2A clash

Louth travel to Iniskeen to face Armagh in a pivotal SFC Round 2A fixture. After a historic win over Dublin, the underdog Wee County face a talented Armagh side with All-Ireland ambitions. Match preview and context.

The Wee County are riding the crest of a wave after an incredible win over Dublin at Croke Park last time out, their first Championship win over the Dubs in more than 50 years.

Today, they take on an Armagh outfit that is brimming with talent and is widely regarded as one of the top contenders for the All-Ireland title this year. Iniskeen in Monaghan hosts today's game. Louth will surely be underdogs, but that may well suit them down to the ground as all the pressure is on Kieran McGeeney's men. Louth come in at 4/1 which looks about right considering they were well beaten by Dublin in the Leinster semi-final...

But the Wee County flew in the face of that result with the May31st Croke Park raid - beating the Dub 4-18 to 1-24 to set up this tie. Welcome to the 6,000-capacity Iniskeen ground which is 1.4km inside County Monaghan's border and about to host Louth vs Armagh. It's an SFC Round 2A game and looks to be a fascinating clash, the kind of one the open draw has, well, opened us up to.

Good afternoon and welcome to the blog: Neither side wants to be in round 3 - here's when that draw will take place





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gaelic Football Louth GAA Armagh GAA All-Ireland Championship SFC Round 2A

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Ridge Donabate: A Passive Home Development in North County DublinThe Ridge is a thoughtfully designed collection of three, four, and five-bedroom Passive homes located in Donabate, North County Dublin. Inspired by its natural surroundings, the development offers exceptional energy efficiency, architectural quality, and a strong connection to the local environment. Situated just minutes from the village, beaches, and Dublin city, the homes feature timeless redbrick façades, warm contemporary interiors, and high-end finishes. Designed to Passive House standards, they promise low running costs, superior comfort, and a healthier indoor environment. The area provides abundant amenities, excellent transport links, and future infrastructure projects like the DART+ Coastal North and Broadmeadow Way Greenway. A planned 32-acre nature park will be adjacent, offering landscaped walkways and biodiversity spaces. Additionally, the restoration of Smyth's Bridge House will create a new community hub with dining and retail options. The Ridge represents a rare blend of sustainable design, location, and community-focused living.

Read more »

Jack O'Connor's links with Kildare run deepThe Kerry manager has played minor football, managed the county team and had two sons star on the club scene in Kildare.

Read more »

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Begins Two-Day Visit to Ireland to Strengthen Bilateral Ties and Explore Irish HeritagePrime Minister Mark Carney arrives in Ireland for a two-day visit focused on enhancing economic cooperation, signing a new bilateral framework, and revisiting his ancestral roots in County Mayo.

Read more »

Monaghan and Roscommon face off in the 2026 All-Ireland ChampionshipMonaghan and Roscommon will face off in the 2026 All-Ireland Championship after both teams had impressive performances in the previous rounds. Monaghan brought Armagh to extra-time in the Ulster final and beat Derry in the Ulster semi-final, while Roscommon won the Connacht SFC final against Galway. However, both teams have suffered injuries and will be looking to make a strong comeback.

Read more »