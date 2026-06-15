Love Island Aftersun: Drama Continues Outside the Villa

The second episode of Love Island Aftersun featured fiery panel debates, awkward callouts, and exclusive villa teasers. Dumped Islanders Robyn, Ope, and Victoria shared their thoughts on their time in the villa and their connections with other islanders.

Love Island Aftersun returned to our screens last night and the drama did not stay in the villa. Hosted by Maya Jama, the second Aftersun episode featured fiery panel debates, awkward callouts, exclusive villa teasers and dumped Islanders Robyn , Ope and Victoria .

Described as the scouse queen by Maya, Robyn remarked that she is happy to be back home and she did feel like it was her time to go. She said she didn't have a connection and felt like a floating balloon eating hummus and crisps in the villa - but admitted she still had a ball.

Although she didn't find a connection inside the villa, Robyn admitted to the audience that she and previous love islander George Knight have had a few FaceTimes, but she is focusing on spending time with her family. Her mother was in the audience and when asked who she wanted her daughter with initially she said Aiden. One surprising revelation came when Maya asked who is being presented on the show differently compared to real life.

Robyn spoke about how Angelista's personality is not being showcased stating, she is an energetic, confident, funny queen, she's honestly one of the best people I've ever met, she's the funniest character. Back on English soil, Ope says he feels 10/10 being home. When asked if he and Victoria feel them being dumped was the right decision, Ope said they had a better initial connection than Sam and Namibia, but she did have a few arguments towards the end.

When Victoria was asked why she called Ope a liar, she remarked that Ope described himself as her number one, when she made it clear her number one choice was Sam. Ope defended himself saying that this opinion was due to Sean Fitzgerald saying that Victoria described Ope as her number one. This led to a clapback from an Aftersun audience member shouting across the room: How come you did not say that then when you were there?

Ope responded saying: It is really intense in there… if I just cause another thing, it's just so boring for me, leading that audience member to respond back to his comment with I think you're lying. When talking to Angelista's family, Angie's mother said that Ope was a lovely guy but was just misunderstood, saying: From the way I saw it, from the very start I could tell you were going to be friends, not romantic… if you had met in a different situation, you would have got along very well.

When Victoria was asked what it was about Sam she liked, Victoria said that when they got back to the main villa, Sam gave her his jacket and showed her around and he was her first connection. She also admitted to having a connection with Samraj, and said that Samraj liked her too. She added that watching Samraj getting friend zoned later was annoying - I wish I picked him.

Joe Baggs, Toni laites and Yasmin Pettit did not hold back on their thoughts on certain islanders and current drama. Yasmin believes Bombshells have to bombshell, with Joe and the rest of the panelists admitting they're feeling quite bad for Ellie. When discussing who they believe Tommy's favourite is Toni remarked: Whoever takes him.

Priya, who is currently coupled up with Lorenzo but getting to know Tommy, let Ellie know that Tommy tried to kiss her, but Joe Baggs asked: Why was she a girl's girl with Ellie but not Jasmine? in reference to how Priya pulled Jasmine's current partner Kavan earlier in the day. They also discussed the teaser for tonight's episode showcasing Yasmin and Lorenzo, saying they're excited for the crash out from Aiden who has been coupled up with Yasmin since day three in the villa.

When discussing Sam's options going forward, Ope said himself and Victoria should have stayed over Sam and Namibia. Toni replied with, it should have been all four of you! We respect the honesty, Toni. A new potential couple may be arising between Mica and Simba.

When Angelista's family was asked about Simba taking a liking to Mica after kissing in the Truth or Dare challenge, her brother stated, he has to explore his connection, he's only been there 3 days, leaving Angelista's mother to reply, I'm watching him. When the panellists were asked what's going to happen with Simba, Ope responded saying he believes Simba will choose Mica.

Boots Ireland has recoupled with Love Island as the official Beauty Partner - and is encouraging you to find the ones by shopping the villa exclusively on their website





stellarmagazine / 🏆 25. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island Aftersun Robyn Ope Victoria Tommy Priya Ellie Sam Namibia Simba Mica

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peamount United Reach All-Island Cup Semi-Final with Hard-Fought Win Over Shamrock RoversPeamount United secured a place in the All-Island Cup semi-finals after a competitive quarter-final victory against Shamrock Rovers, with Ciara O'Neill's second-half goal proving decisive in South Dublin.

Read more »

Documentary captures true love of beautiful game amid sanitisation of the sportA breath of fresh air amid the World Cup chaos

Read more »

Love Island Star and Radio Presenter Reflects on Fatherhood and Bond with Dad RonanJack, a Love Island star and radio presenter, shares how fatherhood to his daughter Maya has transformed him and how his own dad, Ronan, continues to be a source of support and advice. He admires his father's work ethic and kindness, recalling a memorable trip to New Zealand together. Jack emphasizes the importance of self-care for new parents, noting that being a 'girl dad' has taught him about love and humility.

Read more »

Experts in a Dying Field: A Melancholy Love Song to Music and MemoryPatrick Freyne's debut novel explores the reunion of a band shattered by tragedy, blending humor, magical realism, and deep empathy in a meditation on youth, middle age, and the enduring power of music.

Read more »