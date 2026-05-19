Love Island Season 13 Returning Next Month; Rumored Appearances of Celebrity Islanders Strafford and Ella Rae Wise

Virgin Media Television has confirmed the return of the hit dating series, Love Island, with the new season launching on Monday 1 June at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media PLAY. According to reports, Dublin-based influencer Charrleen Murphy and TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise are among the rumored celebrity Islanders who could appear on the show this summer. Previous co-host of the Hold My Drink podcast, Strafford, has also been linked with a potential appearance in the upcoming series.

is returning to our screens next month and the summer of 2026 is already gearing up for another season of villa drama, recouplings, and Casa Amor chaos.

Virgin Media Television has confirmed the return of the hit dating series, with the new season launching on Monday 1 June at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media PLAY. The show returns for its 13th series. The series has also been promoted heavily across official ITV and Virgin Media social media channels, with teasers confirming the return and building anticipation ahead of the new season. Maya Jama returns as host of Love Island 2026.

Her involvement has already been confirmed through ITV promotional material and social media posts, where she has appeared in official trailers and campaign content for the upcoming series. Jama has fronted the show since 2023 after taking over from Laura Whitmore and will once again guide viewers through all the villa twists as the series returns this summer. The villa is located near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the island’s east coast.

The setting remains a key part of the show’s identity, with producers returning to the sun-soaked location for another summer of villa drama. Dublin-based influencer has built a major following through fashion, beauty and lifestyle content, and is often dubbed one of Ireland’s most recognisable online personalities. She previously co-hosted the Hold My Drink podcast with best friend and influencer Ellie Kelly which came to an end in December 2025.

Rumours around her potential villa appearance have intensified since her breakup of her long-term relationship with Irish footballer Dani Mandroiu, with the pair splitting in January 2026 after four years together.. According to reports, Strafford has even spoken to ITV bosses about Charleen, suggesting she would be a strong fit for the show.

A source is quoted as saying she is `really gorgeous and fun` with `a lot of Irish charm`, adding that her personality would translate well to the villa. Although nothing has been confirmed, she remains one of the most talked-about names and fans are hoping to see the Irish influencer step into the villa this summer.

Charleen Murphy isn’t the only Irish name being linked to the villa this summer as Seán Fitzgerald has also been linked with a possible appearance in the upcoming series. According to thethe Galway footballer is in the `shake-up` for casting ahead of the new season, with his name reportedly shortlisted as producers finalise the lineup.

The 25-year-old, who also works as a primary school teacher, has previously featured on social media platforms such as TikTok and is believed to have shown interest in reality TV in the past. His sporting background, combined with his down-to-earth public image, has fuelled speculation that he could enter the villa either as an OG Islander or an early bombshell.the London-based construction worker is in talks to join the series as either part of the original cast or an early bombshell arrival.

The outlet describes him as a `relatable lad` with boy-next-door charm, suggesting producers may be leaning towards a more grounded personality rather than a typical influencer-type contestant. His relatively low social media presence, with around 5,000 followers on TikTok and 2,000 on Instagram has also been highlighted as a key point of difference from many previous Islanders. Ella Rae Wise has also become one of the most talked-about rumoured celebrity Islanders ahead of the new season.

The TOWIE star, who has amassed over 300,000 followers on Instagram and around 74,000 on TikTok, has built a strong reality TV profile and is no stranger to public speculation around her next move. Rumours intensified after she shared a recent Instagram post posing in front of a neon pink `Love` sign in promotional-style imagery that has added fuel to the rumours.

The post, which included a playful caption referencing `serving looks, drama, and iconic moments`, has sparked widespread speculation that she could be hinting at a villa appearance this summer. about the idea of her participating in the Love island spin-off show All Stars, she said `Definitely. I feel like I’d thrive in that scenario. I sometime even flirt with some of my friends. It’s just my personality`, she joked





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Love Island Dani Mandroiu Charleen Murphy Seán Fitzgerald Ella Rae Wise Strafford

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