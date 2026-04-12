Lowry Aces Sixth Hole, Climbs Leaderboard at Masters

Irish golfer Shane Lowry's spectacular hole-in-one on the sixth hole propelled him into contention at the Masters. He finished the day just two shots off the lead, setting up an exciting Sunday showdown.

Shane Lowry , the Irish golfer, made a stunning move at the Masters on Saturday, carding a four-under-par 68 that positioned him just two shots behind the co-leaders, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young. However, the day's defining moment was undoubtedly his spectacular hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole. This incredible feat not only propelled Lowry into contention but also etched his name in Masters history as the first player ever to achieve two holes-in-one.

His previous ace came during the final round of the 2016 tournament, on the iconic 16th hole. The reaction to the latest ace was electric, with Lowry describing it as "wild." He reflected on the extraordinary experience, stating, "I just couldn’t believe it. You’re in the hunt at the Masters and you’re making a hole-in-one, it’s pretty cool. The walk down the sixth hole with everyone around 16 and the 6th was very special.” Lowry's ace on the sixth hole provided an immediate and significant boost to his momentum. He explained how the hole-in-one transformed his standing, stating that "You go from six-under to eight-under, and then all of a sudden you’re only four back. It’s getting real now." He credited his ability to stay composed and focused after such a thrilling moment, noting the importance of his mental approach and the advice he received from his caddie, Neil. The focus on the next shot helped him avoid any potential distraction, illustrated by his strong tee shot on the seventh hole, demonstrating his ability to maintain composure. Lowry further solidified his position with three additional birdies and two bogeys, ultimately finishing the day in fourth place at nine under par. This exceptional performance sets the stage for an exciting Sunday, where he will be playing in the penultimate group alongside American Sam Burns at 7:14 pm Irish time. This places Lowry in a prime position to challenge for the coveted green jacket, making him a major contender in the final round. The tournament's final day is shaping up to be a gripping contest, with multiple storylines developing. The leaders face the pressure of holding their positions, while Lowry seeks to build on his momentum. The anticipation is high, considering the unpredictable nature of the Masters. The combination of Lowry's remarkable performance, McIlroy and Young’s competitive spirit, and the overall course conditions promise a dramatic finish. The Masters continues to provide thrilling moments and compelling narratives, solidifying its place as one of the most prestigious events in golf. Lowry’s performance has captured the attention of golf fans worldwide, and he has a legitimate chance to secure a memorable victory. The course will test the skills and mental fortitude of the remaining contenders and ensure an exciting conclusion to the tournament. All eyes will be on the leaderboard as the final round unfolds, with the hopes of the Irish fans pinned on Lowry's pursuit of a major championship title.





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