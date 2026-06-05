Lowry and McIlroy Stumble in Second Rounds at Memorial Tournament

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy faced frustrating finishes to their second rounds at the Memorial Tournament, with both players slipping back in the standings after late mistakes. JT Poston leads by one shot over Ryan Gerard after a 65.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy both endured challenging second rounds at the Memorial Tournament held at Muirfield Village in Ohio. Lowry currently sits in a tie for ninth place at one-under overall after carding a 73 in his second round, leaving him eight shots behind leader JT Poston.

McIlroy is one-over for the tournament, sharing 19th place after shooting a 74 today. Both players will likely feel a sense of frustration over how they finished their rounds, particularly on the closing holes. Lowry had a disappointing end to his round, three-putting from just over two feet on the 18th hole to card a double-bogey, which spoiled an otherwise resilient performance.

Earlier in his back nine, he made a strong recovery with birdies on holes 13, 15, and 16, helping to offset earlier mistakes that included a bogey on 10 and 12, plus a double-bogey on the long 11th after his drive found water and a penalty drop was followed by another shot into the water. His front nine was steady at two-under with seven pars and two birdies, but the back nine proved erratic.

McIlroy also faltered late, with bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes. He had briefly responded to a double-bogey on the 13th with a birdie on the same hole, but the late bogeys hindered his progress. JT Poston surged to the top of the leaderboard with a second-round 65, giving him a one-shot lead over Ryan Gerard. Sam Burns is in third place at six-under, while Tommy Fleetwood holds fourth alone at five-under after a round of 73.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is tied with McIlroy at one-over, ten shots adrift of Poston. The tournament continues with the moving day round upcoming, where players will try to make a push up the leaderboard on a demanding Muirfield Village course





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Memorial Tournament Shane Lowry Rory Mcilroy JT Poston Muirfield Village Golf

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