Lowry Misses US Open Cut After Struggling at Shinnecock Hills

Shane Lowry missed the cut at the US Open after two rounds of 73, leaving him at six-over par. The Irishman expressed frustration with his game, citing a double-bogey on the 11th hole as a turning point. Lowry will next play at the Travelers Championship before preparing for The Open.

Shane Lowry endured a frustrating week at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills , missing the cut after rounds of 73 and 73 left him at six-over par.

The Irishman, who celebrated a memorable Ryder Cup victory just months ago, struggled to find any rhythm on the demanding course, which offered little mercy. Lowry's disappointment was palpable as he reflected on a season that has not gone according to plan, acknowledging that golf seems to be working against him at the moment.

Despite flashes of promise, including strong ball-striking and solid putting on the poa annua greens, Lowry could not escape the mistakes that prove costly in major championships. The defining moment came on the 11th hole during the second round, where a double-bogey five effectively sealed his fate. Lowry admitted that the chip shot that led to the bogey was poorly executed, causing him to miss a short putt and fall further down the leaderboard.

He described the experience as a 'kick in the balls,' emphasizing the mental toll that such high-stakes competition takes on players. Lowry remains stateside to compete in the Travelers Championship before heading home to Ireland for a break ahead of The Open at Royal Birkdale. The missed cut raises questions about his form and confidence, as he struggles to find the consistency needed to contend in majors.

Lowry's frustration was evident when he stated, 'I feel like there's something missing, but I don't know what it is, and it's pretty hard. But what can you do?

' Despite the setback, Lowry has shown resilience in the past, and many expect him to bounce back. The US Open, held at the historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, proved to be a test of both skill and patience, with many players struggling to cope with the challenging conditions. Lowry's performance, while not disastrous, highlighted the fine margins between success and failure at the highest level.

As he looks ahead to the Travelers Championship and The Open, Lowry will be searching for the form that made him a major champion and Ryder Cup hero. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether he can rediscover his best game and compete for more titles. For now, though, the Irishman is left to ponder what went wrong and how to fix it.

The support of his fans and his own determination will be key as he navigates this tough period in his career





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