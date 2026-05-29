Lucy Kennedy on the harsh reality of online criticism and the importance of diversifying in media

Lucy Kennedy opens up about the harsh reality of online criticism and the importance of diversifying in media to stay financially secure. She shares her experiences as a TV presenter, radio host, and author, and reveals her advice for making a career in media work long term.

Lucy Kennedy has opened up about the harsh reality of online criticism , admitting that Googling herself early in her career left her 'sobbing' and knocked her confidence so badly that she made a decision to stop reading negative comments about herself online.

The presenter also revealed that she learned early on in the media industry that constantly diversifying was essential to staying financially secure. She is juggling a full schedule with her hit show Living with Lucy, her radio show on Classic Hits, her success as a children's author, and now the release of her first adult novel, The Mini Breakers.

Kennedy admitted that having more than one job in media is often essential if you want to make things work long term. She emphasized the importance of finding a second or third string to your bow, as no one job can fully sustain what you need in terms of an income, especially in Ireland.

Kennedy's advice is to always have a fallback, as work can dry up, things change, people move on, budgets are cut, and during lockdown everything was put on hold. She also shared that writing was always something she loved, and becoming an author eight years ago may have surprised some people, but it was a natural progression for her.

Kennedy's first adult novel, The Mini Breakers, was inspired by her observations of people on holiday in Portugal, and she wrote the first draft in just a few days. She admitted that she was nervous about releasing her first adult novel, but she is confident in her children's genre and wants to be known as a presenter who also writes books, not just a TV presenter who writes books.

Kennedy also revealed that she doesn't read comments or book reviews, as she made the mistake of Googling herself when she was new in the business and ended up sobbing because people are so mean. She stays away from negative comments and focuses on her work, which includes her hit show Living with Lucy, her radio show, her children's books, and now her first adult novel, The Mini Breakers





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Lucy Kennedy Online Criticism Media Diversifying TV Presenter Radio Host Author The Mini Breakers

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