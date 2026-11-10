Luka Doncic Leads Lakers Past Hawks as Wembanyama Shines

Luka Doncic scores 32 points as the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Atlanta Hawks 124-114. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama drops 40 points for the Spurs and the Warriors extend their winning streak.

Luka Doncic delivered a masterclass in basketball leadership, scoring 32 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a decisive 124-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The win extends the Lakers' impressive winning streak to six consecutive games, reinforcing their status as the top team in the NBA Western Conference. Doncic's performance was a testament to his versatility, as he contributed across all statistical categories to secure the road victory.

Doncic Orchestrates Lakers Victory Over Hawks

The Slovenian superstar finished the night with a complete stat line of 32 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, five steals, and two blocks. This dominant all-around effort highlights why Doncic is averaging an astonishing 40 points per game so far this season. His ability to control the pace and dictate the flow of the game proved too much for the Hawks defense to handle.

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While Doncic shouldered the primary offensive load, he received crucial support from his teammates. Sandro Mamukelashvili provided a significant spark off the bench, scoring 23 points which included five successful three-pointers. Walker Kessler added 21 points, Collin Sexton contributed 18 points, and Ziaire Williams chipped in with 12 points. This collective effort allowed the Lakers to maintain their lead despite missing key rotation players.

Lakers head coach J.J. Redick praised the team's resilience, particularly noting the impact of Sexton and Mamukelashvili. Redick highlighted that the team was without Austin Reaves due to illness and Quentin Grimes due to injury. He specifically commended Doncic for handling the extra responsibility of being the primary ball-handler, stating that orchestrating the offense without a secondary playmaker was taxing but executed perfectly.

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Spurs and Warriors Extend Winning Streaks

The Los Angeles Lakers improved their record to 10-2 following the victory, solidifying their position at the summit of the Western Conference standings. However, their dominance is being closely monitored by the San Antonio Spurs, who remain in hot pursuit. The Spurs extended their own winning streak to nine games by defeating the Phoenix Suns 122-96 on the road, improving their record to 9-2.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama continued his sensational form with a dazzling performance. Fresh off a career-high 52-point game the previous week, Wembanyama scored 40 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, blocked eight shots, and recorded three assists. His consistent excellence has made him a central figure in the race for the top spot in the West.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson attributed Wembanyama's success to his natural approach to the game. Johnson noted that the young player allows the game to unfold naturally and positions himself well to take advantage of opportunities. He also emphasized that his teammates are effectively utilizing Wembanyama when appropriate, creating a synergistic offensive environment.

In other conference action, the Golden State Warriors kept their winning streak alive with a thrilling 138-87 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. This win marks their eighth consecutive victory, improving their record to 8-3. Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski each scored 23 points, while rookie sensation Yaxel Lendeborg also added 23 points to the overwhelming offensive display.

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NBA Results Impact League Standings

The Houston Rockets halted their two-game losing streak by defeating the Denver Nuggets 110-100. Despite Jamal Murray scoring 38 points for Denver, the Rockets held firm. Kevin Durant contributed 23 points and Alperen Sengun added 20 points to secure the win for Houston. This victory was critical for the Rockets as they look to regain momentum in a competitive conference.

The Detroit Pistons improved their record to 7-3 with a 122-111 victory over the Washington Wizards. John Collins led the charge for Detroit with 24 points. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies also moved to a 7-3 record after their 118-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors, showing strong form in their recent matchups.

Not all teams found success on Monday. The Cleveland Cavaliers stumbled to a 124-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, dealing a blow to their standing. As the NBA season progresses, the performances of top stars like Doncic, Wembanyama, and Curry continue to shape the narrative of the Western Conference race. The Lakers, Spurs, and Warriors remain the teams to beat as the league heads toward the playoff push.