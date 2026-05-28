Luke Littler Regains Premier League Crown in Dramatic Final

Luke Littler, the world number one, has beaten his great rival Luke Humphries in a final-leg decider to regain his Premier League crown and pocket a £350,000 jackpot. The 19-year-old from Warrington came from 6-3 down to edge a thriller 11-10 at London's O2 Arena.

Luke Littler , the world number one, has regained his Premier League crown in a thrilling final against rival Luke Humphries . The 19-year-old from Warrington came from behind to win 11-10 in a final-leg decider, pocketing a £350,000 jackpot.

Despite facing jeers from the 16,000 crowd at London's O2 Arena, Littler remained composed and secured his second BetMGM Premier League title. This victory also saw him equal the record for the most nightly wins in a single season. Earlier in the tournament, Littler had a rollercoaster ride, starting at the bottom of the table but managing to turn his fortunes around. In the semi-finals, he faced Gerwyn Price in a bad-tempered match.

Littler squandered six match darts but held his nerve to win 10-9, securing his ninth consecutive win against Price. Humphries, meanwhile, beat Jonny Clayton 10-9 in the other semi-final after a see-saw match. Both finalists praised the hard work and dedication required to compete in the 17-week marathon





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Luke Littler Luke Humphries Premier League Darts Final Jackpot Gerwyn Price Jonny Clayton

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