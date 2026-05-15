Luxurious Perfumery, Glacé Facial, and Collagen Crumb: This Week's Must-Reads

This week's must-reads include a meeting with Ormonde Jayne founder Linda Pilkington, the Platinum VIP Style Awards, Kerry Hanaphy Clinic's Glacé Facial, and Oac's Collagen Crumb. Enjoy!

It's finally the weekend, and with the Platinum VIP Style Awards right around the corner, we've been busy busy. Summer is coming, and what better time to indulge in a new fragrance than the changing of the seasons?

Team STELLAR was lucky enough to meet Ormonde Jayne founder Linda Pilkington this week, and learn all about her luxurious, independent, and totally gorgeous perfumery. Ormonde Jayne is known for exotic scents - fragrances that are timeless and reflective of Linda's grá for travel. The brand's newest collection, Reimagined, is a little different. The collection reimagines all four corners of the world and bottles them into three beautiful scents, each with its own story and depth.

The celestial Bijou Zafran has to be our favourite. Linda describes it as 'magic in a bottle' and it really is, with top notes of pear and saffron, and a soul including musk and sandalwood. The Platinum VIP Style Awards are a mere day (! ) away, and we've been busy prepping, scheduling, and of course, getting red carpet ready.

Kerry Hanaphy Clinic (who are also this year's Look of the Year sponsor) now host the Glacé Facial from Candela, and it's sure to leave your skin looking and feeling gorgeous. The treatment combines microdermabrasion, hydro-infusion, and sculpting for those much talked about 'glass skin' results, with absolutely zero downtime. This facial is non-invasive, and completely painless, and leaves you with an instant glow. Kerry Hanaphy have just opened up their newest clinics in Nutgrove and Cork.

You can find out more, and book yourself a treatment. Some people inject collagen. Others drink it. Some sprinkle it over their porridge in the morning in a tasty chocolate and nutty format.

The latter people are me, as I've recently been turned onto Oac, an Irish brand making nutrition a little bit more interesting. I've been having their Collagen Crumb crumbled over my oats and yoghurt, and it's not only made my meals tastier, it's also given me an easy way to get more protein. Collagen isn't just good for your skin - it's also paramount in ensuring healthy hair and joints, and even bone density





stellarmagazine / 🏆 25. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perfumery Exotic Scents Reimagined Collection Bijou Zafran Linda Pilkington Platinum VIP Style Awards Kerry Hanaphy Clinic Glacé Facial Oac Collagen Crumb Nutgrove Cork Look Of The Year Sponsor Glass Skin Results Instant Glow Microdermabrasion Hydro-Infusion Sculpting Nutritional Brand Collagen Hair Joints Bone Density

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ulster's Stockdale undergoes surgery after facial fracture, captain Henderson awaits discipline hearingThis news reports on Ulster Rugby's injury updates, particularly their player Stuart McCloskey's hamstring injury, David McCann's knee injury, and the expected outcome of a URC disciplinary hearing against their captain Iain Henderson.

Read more »

Three women found dead on Brighton beach 'were at student night'Three women have been found dead in the sea off Brighton beach this morning, prompting a major emergency response involving helicopters, lifeboats and rescue teams. The women are believed to have attended a David Attenborough-themed student club night before the tragic incident.

Read more »

Three women found dead in Brighton sea tragedy 'aged between 20 and 30 years old'Emergency services scrambled to Brighton beach front on Wednesday morning before sadly pulling the bodies of three women from the water

Read more »

Sussex Police Identify Three Women Found Dead in Brighton SeaSussex Police have identified the three women found dead in the sea near Brighton, following an investigation. The women were pulled from the water after emergency services were called to reports of concern for a person in the water.

Read more »