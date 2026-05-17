Luxurious Restoration of Mount Juliet Estate's Manor House

The Manor House at Mount Juliet Estate has undergone a €8 million transformation, becoming one of Ireland's most luxurious 5-star properties. The restoration, led by interior designer Aisling Healy, marries historic significance with contemporary luxury.

Restoration of The Manor House at Mount Juliet has firmly positioned the estate as one of the most luxurious 5-star properties in Ireland , writes Rachel Beresford.

This place is special. Not understated, not quiet – the beauty here hits you in the face as soon as you enter the estate. From the pristine greens of the 18-hole Championship golf course – designed by Jack Nicklaus – to the manicured lawns, driving through the grounds of the 5-star Mount Juliet Estate in Co. Kilkenny lets you know you have arrived in the lap of luxury.

Nestled on over 500 acres of Irish countryside, and overlooking the River Nore, Mount Juliet is no secret – the Georgian estate’s story goes back over 250 years. Built by the first Earl of Carrick, the estate is named after his beloved wife Lady Julianna Butler, while the Michelin-starred restaurant in The Manor House, The Lady Helen, is named after Lady Helen McCalmont, a prominent early 20th-century owner.

Lady Helen, the wife of Major Dermot McCalmont who established the famous Ballylinch Stud, was known for her love of fine cuisine and hosting dinner parties – and is credited with turning the estate into a social hub of the time. Along with her husband, Lady Helen was also a patron of horses and from the windows of the parlour room which is adjoined to the restaurant, you can, to this day, see the estate’s horses galloping on its parklands.

However, in 2024, Mount Juliet was acquired by Barry English – also the owner of the Johnstown Estate Hotel and Trim Castle Hotel, both in Co. Meath – and since then its historic Manor House has undergone an incredible €8 million transformation. The estate houses two exceptional five-star properties – The Manor House and Hunter’s Yard, with the former reopening last month after its four-month closure.

I had the pleasure of visiting the Georgian house, which boasts 31 individually-designed bedrooms, last month to get a closer look at what visitors can expect from the new-look Manor. And that is... opulence. The restoration here, led by interior designer Aisling Healy of O’Donnell O’Neill, marries historic significance with contemporary luxury, honouring the estate’s rich past while still managing to deliver an unparalleled experience for guests.

A renovation of a house with so much historical significance is no easy task but under the guidance of Mr English, his wife Catherine Logan and General Manager of Mount Juliet Estate Mark Dunne, Aisling managed to nail the brief. Original fixtures and architectural details were preserved while period-appropriate furnishings and finishes blend perfectly with modern amenities that today’s tourists demand.

Still, everything feels authentic – from the restored fireplaces in Major’s Bar and The Lady Helen to the decorative mouldings and plaster cornices seen throughout the house. Each suite within The Manor has also been thoughtfully named to reflect the estate’s rich heritage and the people who shaped its legacy.

Examples include the Hartpole Suite, which honours Margaret Hartpole, the last mistress of Grace’s Old Castle in Kilkenny, and the Somerset Suite which is a nod to Somerset Hamilton Butler who was an ambitious 18th-century Irish nobleman who transformed his wife’s dowry into the enduring Mount Juliet Estate. I recently enjoyed a night in the Chriselliam Suite – and I was blown away by the sheer luxury I found myself surrounded by.

View 5 Images The Manor House has been renovated to the highest of standards while retaining all the original charm of the Georgian property From the moment I stepped through the door of the house, the sound of the piano playing in the foyer took me a million miles away from the noise of chaos and traffic in Dublin as I slipped into relaxation mode while electric curtains in my suite parted to unveil french doors which opened out onto a private garden where I enjoyed my morning tea. At Mount Juliet, your every need is catered for.

The staff, styled in uniforms which are befitting of the Georgian era, greet you with big smiles and an even bigger passion for the project being undertaken at Mount Juliet – to ensure the estate becomes one of Ireland’s flagship luxury destinations. And it is certainly on track. At the launch, GM Mark Dunne said, “The Manor is now a testament to Mount Juliet Estate’s dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences.

” One of these experiences I enjoyed on the night was dining in the Michelin-starred Lady Helen, where Head Chef John Kelly has led the restaurant to retain its Michelin star for 13 consecutive years





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Mount Juliet Estate The Manor House Jack Nicklaus Michelin-Starred Restaurant Luxury Destination Historic Significance Contemporary Luxury Historic Restoration Georgian House Irish Countryside River Nore Mount Juliet Estate Barry English John Kelly Aisling Healy O’Donnell O’Neill Mount Juliet Estate The Manor House Hunter’S Yard 5-Star Properties Luxury Opulence Historic Significance Contemporary Luxury Historic Restoration Georgian House Irish Countryside River Nore Mount Juliet Estate Barry English John Kelly Aisling Healy O’Donnell O’Neill Mount Juliet Estate The Manor House Hunter’S Yard 5-Star Properties Luxury Opulence Historic Significance Contemporary Luxury Historic Restoration Georgian House Irish Countryside River Nore Mount Juliet Estate Barry English John Kelly Aisling Healy O’Donnell O’Neill Mount Juliet Estate The Manor House Hunter’S Yard 5-Star Properties Luxury Opulence Historic Significance Contemporary Luxury Historic Restoration Georgian House Irish Countryside River Nore Mount Juliet Estate Barry English John Kelly Aisling Healy O’Donnell O’Neill Mount Juliet Estate The Manor House Hunter’S Yard 5-Star Properties Luxury Opulence Historic Significance Contemporary Luxury Historic Restoration Georgian House Irish Countryside River Nore Mount Juliet Estate Barry English John Kelly Aisling Healy O’Donnell O’Neill

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luxurious Perfumery, Glacé Facial, and Collagen Crumb: This Week's Must-ReadsThis week's must-reads include a meeting with Ormonde Jayne founder Linda Pilkington, the Platinum VIP Style Awards, Kerry Hanaphy Clinic's Glacé Facial, and Oac's Collagen Crumb. Enjoy!

Read more »

Regan's Stud Farm Sues Magnier Over Anti-Competitive PracticesRegan's Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd has filed a legal action against Magnier, his son MV Magnier, Linley Investments trading as Coolmore/Castlehyde, Associated Stud Farms, Trans European Transport Ltd, and Coolmore executives Michael Ryan, William Macksey, Jerome Case, Paul Shanahan, and David Wachman. The High Court summons alleges the defendants have breached Irish and EU competition law through anti-competitive practices and abuse of a dominant position in the market.

Read more »

Manager sacked over ‘industrial scale’ use of firm’s plant to build son’s house loses claimDuo sacked by construction firm Murphy International after complaint by an anonymous whistleblower, WRC told

Read more »

Man's body found in Artane house, Garda investigation underwayThe news text is about a Garda investigation after a man's body was found in a property in Artane, Dublin. The man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at a garda station in north Dublin. The body remains at the house to be preserved for examination by Garda forensic experts.

Read more »

30s man found dead after choking incident in Dublin 5The body of a man in his 30s was discovered in a house in Dublin 5 after he was choked out by a 60s year old man. The deceased man had been fighting with another man and the incident was an accident, according to the accused.

Read more »

At home with the Japanese ambassador in Dublin’s Foxrock: ‘The house itself has a very important role’A mix of Japanese culture and Irish crafts, the ambassador’s residence offers a home away from home for newly appointed Manabu Miyagawa and his wife Noriko

Read more »