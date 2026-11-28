Ireland sees rise in premium sleep retail as Hästens opens first store and Duxiana expands, offering high-end mattresses starting from thousands of euros.

Shoppers in Dublin are encountering a new level of luxury in bedroom furnishings, with the arrival of Swedish bedmaker Hästens and the expanded presence of Duxiana transforming the local market for high-end sleep solutions. These premium brands are challenging conventional retail models by offering personalized sleep experiences and custom-engineered mattresses that cater to discerning consumers willing to invest significantly in their rest.

Hästens Enters Irish Market With Personalized Spa Services

Hästens, the storied Swedish manufacturer known for creating what it terms sleep instruments, has opened its first outlet in Ireland. The brand offers bespoke beds constructed from natural materials like horse tail hair, cotton, wool, and flax, with prices ranging from approximately €10,000 to as high as €1.5 million. Garrett O'Hagan, an evangelist for the brand through O'Hagan Design, manages the new Dublin location and emphasizes that these products are investments in health rather than mere expenses.

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Custom Consultations Replace Traditional Retail Showrooms

Instead of standard browsing, customers undergo a personalized sleep spa experience guided by sleep coaches like O'Hagan. This process involves multiple visits and extended time spent lying on various models to determine the optimal support for individual spinal alignment. The beds feature 100 percent Swedish springs calibrated for different sleep movements and come with a 25-year warranty, ensuring longevity and performance that far exceeds typical retail offerings.

Specific Models Offer Varied Support For Different Sleepers

During initial consultations, clients explore models such as the 2000T, which starts at nearly €33,000, and the Superia, beginning at €8,990. Other options include the Eala from €16,690 and the Maranga from €9,790. Each model provides distinct support levels, from medium to firm, allowing buyers to select a mattress that specifically addresses their comfort needs. O'Hagan advises customers to sense the support below them rather than simply sitting on the edge, highlighting the importance of full immersion in the testing process.

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Duxiana Expands Footprint In Beacon South Quarter

Competing in the same premium sector, Barry Rochford, who holds the Irish franchise for BoConcept, has launched a flagship Duxiana outlet in Dublin's Beacon South Quarter. Celebrating its centenary, the Swedish-owned brand focuses on engineered comfort, citing its presence in luxury hotels like The Langham in New York City and the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. Rochford describes Duxiana beds as investment-led purchases that combine exceptional craftsmanship with long-term value, with prices starting at about €4,000 for a single and €8,000 for a king-size.

Sustainable Practices And Long-Term Investment Strategies

Both Hästens and Duxiana differentiate themselves through service models that extend beyond the point of sale. Hästens offers home visits to assess bedroom environments and recommend specific models, while Duxiana allows customers to renew bed elements over time rather than replacing the entire unit. These approaches reflect a broader trend in the luxury goods market toward sustainability, personalized service, and products designed to last for decades rather than seasons.