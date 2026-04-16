Luxury Hotel Forced to Close Rooms Due to Neighboring Restaurant and Bar Noise

The Hoxton hotel in Dublin has been compelled to shut down 31 bedrooms following persistent noise complaints from guests. The disturbances reportedly stem from the adjacent Yamamori Izakaya restaurant and nightclub, as well as a late-night bar. The hotel is pursuing legal action to address the noise levels, but a court hearing is contingent on official inspections of the affected rooms. The defendant, however, disputes the hotel's accusations, suggesting that the building's construction and insulation are the primary issues. The premises, which underwent significant refurbishment before opening in November, are at the center of this escalating dispute.

The upscale Hoxton hotel, formerly known as the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street, has made the difficult decision to cease operations in 31 of its guest rooms. This measure has been necessitated by a surge of guest complaints concerning excessive noise originating from the neighboring Yamamori Izakaya restaurant and nightclub, as well as a late-night bar. The hotel's operators, Trinity Hospitality Ltd, are actively seeking an injunction to mitigate these disturbances.

However, a crucial impediment to scheduling a court hearing has arisen: the need for formal inspections of the affected rooms. The court was informed that such inspections are a prerequisite for any judicial review of the matter. The defendant, however, has raised strong objections to the hotel's claims. They contend that the root cause of the noise issue lies not with their establishment's operations, but rather with the inherent structural design and sound insulation capabilities of the hotel premises. These premises, it should be noted, commenced trading in November after a substantial renovation of the original Central Hotel building.

This counter-argument suggests a fundamental disagreement regarding the source and extent of the noise problem, shifting the focus from operational conduct to architectural deficiencies. The ongoing legal battle underscores the complexities that can arise when businesses operate in close proximity, particularly in urban environments where entertainment venues and accommodation providers often coexist.

During a recent court session, Andrew Walker, barrister representing Trinity Hospitality Ltd, indicated that progress had been made in resolving the inspection impasse. He stated that experts from both sides had conducted their own preliminary inspections, and a path forward for official assessments had been agreed upon. Mr. Walker was keen to secure a hearing date for the end of the current month. Nevertheless, Gary Compton, counsel for the defendant, presented a contrasting perspective. He outlined a schedule for his client's expert to conduct further inspections on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights over the next two weeks. Compton stressed that until these comprehensive tests are completed, the injunction application would not be in a position to be formally heard. He fundamentally challenged the hotel's assertion that a significant number of rooms are affected, citing the limited nature of the testing conducted thus far. Furthermore, he reiterated his client's position that the building's construction is a contributing factor, a point that the plaintiff has now, albeit reluctantly, acknowledged as necessitating inspection.

Judge Oisín Quinn, presiding over the case, emphasized the importance of having the testing results available for the court's consideration. He adjourned the proceedings to Friday, signaling a priority to expedite the scheduling of a hearing date, recognizing the urgent nature of the dispute and its impact on the hotel's operations and guest experience





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Hotel Noise Complaint Dublin Legal Dispute Restaurant Nightclub Noise Hoxton Hotel Injunction

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