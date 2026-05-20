LVMH's 3-year partnership with The Frick Collection, expanded event offer, and LV City Guide publication

This news article highlights LVMH's renewed commitment to The Frick Collection by forming a three-year partnership, which includes a weekly free entrance on Fridays. In conjunction with this, LVMH has released a limited-edition City Guide for the Mediterranean hot spots of Bodrum and Taormina. These guides provide an opportunity for artists to showcase the charm of these destinations through illustrations highlighting landmarks and hidden gems. Furthermore, the story includes a mention of 'Off The Beaten Track: What To See And Where To Stay In Naples' as a notable travel guide.

The news text reads, LVMH 's commitment to The Frick Collection has been intensified with a three-year partnership, starting from June 2022. Starting from the same month, LVMH will be supporting free monthly Friday evenings for visitors at The Frick Collection .

The LV 'City Guide' collection, for the Mediterranean hot spots of Bodrum and Taormina, has been designed to inspire holiday packing and provide an insight into the local charm for travellers. The collection includes a set of four expandable pockets for luggage tags, available for €25 in French and English. The limited edition City Guide Resort features charming hotels, neighbourhood bistros, popular markets, antiques dealers, and boutiques.

Representing the guides are artists Blexbolex, Brice Postma Uzel, Aline Zalko, and Audrey Spiry with their depictions of the charm of these Mediterranean hotspots. The article also mentions 'Off The Beaten Track: What To See And Where To Stay In Naples' as a noteworthy travel guide





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