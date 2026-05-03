M&S High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans Become Must-Have Item with Rave Reviews

Shoppers are flocking to purchase the High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans from Marks and Spencer, praising their comfort, fit, and flattering design. Available in multiple sizes and lengths, these jeans have garnered widespread acclaim, with customers sharing their positive experiences and offering tips for the perfect fit. Alternatives from Next and New Look are also highlighted, providing options for different style preferences.

Shoppers across the UK and Ireland are eagerly snapping up a highly praised pair of jeans from Marks and Spencer (M&S), with many describing them as the perfect blend of comfort and style.

The High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans, priced at €52, have become a must-have item, available in two versatile shades—medium indigo and light indigo. Designed to cater to a wide range of body types, these jeans come in sizes six to 24, with multiple length options including extra-short, short/petite, regular, long, and extra-long. Customers have been particularly impressed by the jeans' comfort, thanks to their pure cotton construction and relaxed straight-leg silhouette.

The high waist is figure-flattering, while the faded denim style adds a touch of trendy appeal. Additional details include contrast twin-needle stitching, rivets, and a metal button above the zip fastening, making them a standout piece in the M&S Collection—a line known for its effortlessly wearable wardrobe essentials that blend classic and contemporary design. For those looking for alternatives, Next offers the Mid Blue High Rise Stretch Wide Leg Jeans at €45.

These jeans are available in four colors, regular and petite fits, and sizes six to 22, with lengths ranging from short to extra-extra-long. Meanwhile, New Look’s Mid Blue Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans, priced at £34.99 (€40), come in three colors and sizes six to 18. New Look describes these jeans as having a low rise and relaxed fit, giving the wide leg style a slouchy look, as reported by the Express.

The overwhelmingly positive reviews for the M&S High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans highlight their popularity. One customer shared, 'Ordered a size 10, my usual size, but they were too small. The 12 are a perfect fit, comfortable, and very flattering.

' Another shopper remarked, 'Finally found a pair of straight leg jeans that suit my curvy figure. The only downside is I had to go up two sizes from my usual M&S size, but the waist is a little looser. Worth it! They feel like a real jean, not a great deal of stretch, but they style well rolled up or left straight.

' A third customer expressed their delight, saying, 'Delighted with these jeans, promptly ordered another pair. ' Some customers offered constructive feedback, with one noting, 'Great length, and I'm a tall girl. Definitely more high waisted than expected, but keeping them as they're a great pair of jeans.

' Another shopper pointed out an inconsistency, stating, 'Really liked the fit of these jeans, but I ordered another pair in the lighter denim in exactly the same size, but unfortunately these were longer and two inches smaller at the waist and hips.





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