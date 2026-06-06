M&S Summer Sale: Jersey Floral Lace Midaxi Bodycon Dress at Half Price

The Jersey Floral Lace Midaxi Bodycon Dress from M&S is now half price at £32.50 in the summer sale. Featuring a romantic lace overlay, midaxi length, and flattering fit, it has received mixed reviews but remains a popular choice for its versatility and comfort.

The Jersey Floral Lace Midaxi Bodycon Dress from Marks & Spencer has become a standout piece in the retailer's summer sale , now available at half price for just £32.50.

This dress, which originally retailed for £65, offers a blend of elegance and comfort that has captured the attention of shoppers. With its midaxi length, frilled trims, and a v-neckline that ties into a delicate bow, the dress exudes a romantic and feminine charm. The lace overlay, adorned with tiny black daisy motifs, adds a subtle yet striking detail that sets it apart from typical bodycon dresses.

Customer reviews have been largely positive, with many praising the dress's flattering fit and versatility. One satisfied shopper, standing at 5'2", noted that the length fell about three inches from her ankles, making it suitable for various heights. Another customer highlighted the dress's comfort and ease of wear, stating that it has plenty of stretch in all the right places and can be dressed up or down for different occasions.

The dress is also wrinkle-resistant, making it an excellent choice for travel. However, not all feedback has been glowing. One customer expressed disappointment, citing quality and fit issues that led to a return. Such mixed reviews are common in fashion retail, and potential buyers are encouraged to try the dress on or consult size guides before purchasing.

For those considering the purchase, the dress is available in both black and a floral pattern, with the black version being a popular choice for holiday events like Christmas. Styling options are plentiful: it can be paired with sandals for a casual look or dressed up with jewelry and a belt for formal occasions. The dress's bodycon silhouette hugs curves without being overly tight, thanks to the stretchy fabric.

Additionally, the satin-effect finish on the T-shirt style top and lace hem adds a touch of sophistication. Overall, the Jersey Floral Lace Midaxi Bodycon Dress is a versatile addition to any wardrobe, offering a balance of style and comfort at an attractive price point during the M&S summer sale





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