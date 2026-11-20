New book by Mac Bhloscaidh explores working class history in Ulster during the revolutionary era, highlighting class struggle and the potential for anti-sectarian democracy.

Mac Bhloscaidh has published a new work that serves as an urgent and passionate exploration of the myriad working-class worlds that existed in Ulster during the revolutionary era. The publication challenges the standard historical narrative that Northern Ireland emerged solely through pogroms, workplace expulsions, and counter-revolutionary tactics.

Challenging Historical Narratives in Ulster

The author argues that a progressive alternative was possible during this turbulent period, despite the violent forces that shaped the region. At the heart of the book is a vibrant documentation of class struggle, much of which has been previously ignored or underwritten in mainstream historical accounts. Mac Bhloscaidh presents an immersive history from below, focusing intensely on the lived experiences of ordinary people.

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Focus on Female Workers and Craft Divisions

Mac Bhloscaidh acts on a challenge issued by Sarah Anne-Buckley to write women back into the historical narrative. The book aims to help women reclaim the spaces they occupied in revolution, politics, and domestic spheres as fighters, thinkers, confidantes, and breadwinners. The author also notes the importance of craft distinctions alongside religion in creating divisions between mill and factory workers, as well as between the rougher and the dresser.

Unionist Elite and Sectarian Division Dynamics

The text asserts that sectarian division was not inevitable but was instead fostered by a unionist elite intent on strangling working-class unity at birth. Chapters based around the author's native Tyrone region illustrate how sectarianism and discrimination worked in practice at a local level. The activities of a range of socialist and union organisers are brought to life, many of whom remain relatively little known to the general public.

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Historical Frameworks and Republican Assumptions

Brian Hanley, assistant professor in the history of Northern Ireland at Trinity College Dublin, reviews the book and notes reservations about certain assertions. Hanley questions the claim that Irish history can be broadly categorized into three currents: anti-imperialist republicanism, colonised constitutional nationalism, and colonial loyalism. He argues this simplifies a more complicated reality where few radical Irish republicans were consistent anti-imperialists.

Complexity of Republican Views and Partition

Separatists lauded Boer settler colonialists and ignored or justified their suppression of the native majority. Republicans and socialists shared many contemporary assumptions about race and anti-Semitism. Mac Bhloscaidh shows how elements within the unionist elite were entranced by fascism, but many republicans were also sympathetic to Mussolini's movement. This was not just the preserve of reactionary Catholic public school boys. That republicans often displayed ignorance about life in what Michael Collins called an inferior Lancashire helps explain the dynamics of partition. The book should be widely read and discussed.