Madison McGuane Attracts Interest From Several Top English Clubs

Treaty United teenager Madison McGuane is on trial at Brighton & Hove Albion as several WSL sides monitor her progress. Her move may be delayed until she turns 18 in August 2027.

Madison McGuane, the 17-year-old Republic of Ireland underage international, is attracting interest from several top English clubs as her rise in Irish women's football continues. The 42 understands that the Treaty United teenager is on trial at Women's Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion this week.

McGuane, a midfielder from Limerick, is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Irish women's football. It is believed that a number of other leading WSL sides are also interested in her, and McGuane has additionally visited WSL 2 outfit Newcastle United.

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Madison McGuane's Rapid Rise in the League of Ireland

Madison McGuane has lit up the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division since making her debut in March 2025, at the age of 15. Her progress has already been recognised with a series of individual awards for a player still in her teens.

McGuane finished her first season as the 2025 SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Young Player of the Year and also won the PFA Ireland Women's Young Player of the Year award. She has recently been nominated for the PFA Ireland Women's Young Player of the Year award again.

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This season, McGuane was named PFAI Team of the Year after helping Treaty United to a sixth-placed finish in the division. Her performances across the campaign have made her one of the most closely watched young players in the country.

Ireland Under-19 Captaincy and Senior Squad Recognition

Madison McGuane has been captaining the Ireland U19s and is being noticed by the senior set-up, with senior manager Carla Ward repeatedly naming her as a candidate for selection. Last month, McGuane scored four goals in three games while captaining the Ireland U19s.

Carla Ward has repeatedly name-checked McGuane as a player knocking on the door for inclusion in her senior squads. That public recognition from the senior boss underlines how quickly the Limerick midfielder has moved up the pathway from youth internationals to the senior international picture.

Transfer Interest and the Timing of a Possible Move

Several top English clubs are interested in signing Madison McGuane, but a cross-channel move may be delayed until she turns 18. McGuane does not reach that age until August 2027.

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Brighton & Hove Albion is currently hosting McGuane on trial, while the other WSL sides reportedly interested have not been named in the report. Any decision on a permanent transfer will therefore depend on how the trial progresses and on when McGuane is able to make the move.

For Treaty United, the prospect of losing a player of this profile raises questions about squad planning in the League of Ireland, where the club finished sixth this season. For McGuane, the next stage will involve balancing domestic commitments with the possibility of a professional environment in England.