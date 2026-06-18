Maggie O'Farrell's Surprise Oscar Appearance, Crisis of Trust, and More

Notable individuals share their thoughts on various topics, including attending the Oscars, the crisis of trust, and high rates of violence against women.

Maggie O'Farrell, a renowned author, expressed her surprise at attending the Oscars , stating it was not something she had ever thought possible. In a related matter, Wikipedia's founder, Jimmy Wales , believes that the crisis of trust is still fixable.

Meanwhile, the Women's Podcast Book Club has released summer reading recommendations, featuring Claire Keegan. Ailbhe Smyth, a prominent figure, has spoken about her happiness at 80, while Jan Carson has shed light on the high rates of violence against women in Northern Ireland.

Additionally, convicted serial sex abuser Bill Kenneally has passed away in prison. The Trump administration's Iran deal has been met with a mix of reactions, ranging from anger to relief and incredulity.

Furthermore, the Irish government is taking steps to address the issue of 'nixers' by public-only consultants, as stated by the Tánaiste





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Maggie O'farrell Oscars Jimmy Wales Crisis Of Trust Women's Podcast Book Club Claire Keegan Ailbhe Smyth Jan Carson Bill Kenneally Trump's Iran Deal Nixers Public-Only Consultants

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